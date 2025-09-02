Top Stocks for Today - 2nd September 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Bharat Electronics: The defence PSU stated that it has secured new orders worth ₹644 Crore following its last disclosure on July 30, 2025. The key orders received are for data centres, ship fire control systems, tank navigation systems, communication equipment, jammers, electronic voting machines, seekers, simulators, spares, upgrades, and services.

Coal India: The PSU posted a 9.40% y-o-y growth in coal production for August 2025. The company’s coal production has reached 50.40 Million Tonnes as compared to 46.10 Million Tonnes in the previous comparable period. Offtake in August increased 7.6% to 56.70 Million Tonnes.

NMDC: Navratna PSU firm posted a robust increase in its operational performance for August. Iron ore production jumped as much as 9.8% on a year-on-year basis to 3.37 million tonnes as compared to 3.07 million tonnes last year. Sales jumped 8% to 3.39 Million Tonnes against 3.14 Million Tonnes.

UPL: The business said that its UK-based step-down subsidiary has inked a share subscription agreement for acquisition of a 49% stake in Thailand-based Grow Chemical Co Ltd. The company will invest cash of $0.76 Million into fresh equity capital.

United Breweries: The business said that it has started production of its flagship brand Kingfisher at the Ilios brewery in East Godavari, Andhra Pradesh.

