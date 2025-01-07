Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
5,831.93
4,240.73
6,504.55
5,617.03
yoy growth (%)
37.52
-34.8
15.8
18.64
Raw materials
-2,932.65
-2,036.32
-3,160.28
-2,641.16
As % of sales
50.28
48.01
48.58
47.02
Employee costs
-519.36
-482.29
-499.77
-394.63
As % of sales
8.9
11.37
7.68
7.02
Other costs
-1,685
-1,342.62
-1,970.1
-1,680.14
As % of sales (Other Cost)
28.89
31.66
30.28
29.91
Operating profit
694.92
379.5
874.4
901.1
OPM
11.91
8.94
13.44
16.04
Depreciation
-216.91
-231.85
-284.97
-259.6
Interest expense
-14.78
-22.67
-31.12
-47.65
Other income
29.66
50.2
9.11
12.98
Profit before tax
492.89
175.18
567.42
606.83
Taxes
-127.88
-55.11
-140.19
-212.84
Tax rate
-25.94
-31.45
-24.7
-35.07
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
365.01
120.07
427.23
393.99
Exceptional items
0
-7.22
0
0
Net profit
365.01
112.85
427.23
393.99
yoy growth (%)
223.44
-73.58
8.43
71.8
NPM
6.25
2.66
6.56
7.01
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.