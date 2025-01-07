iifl-logo-icon 1
United Breweries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2,075
(-0.04%)
Jan 7, 2025

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

5,831.93

4,240.73

6,504.55

5,617.03

yoy growth (%)

37.52

-34.8

15.8

18.64

Raw materials

-2,932.65

-2,036.32

-3,160.28

-2,641.16

As % of sales

50.28

48.01

48.58

47.02

Employee costs

-519.36

-482.29

-499.77

-394.63

As % of sales

8.9

11.37

7.68

7.02

Other costs

-1,685

-1,342.62

-1,970.1

-1,680.14

As % of sales (Other Cost)

28.89

31.66

30.28

29.91

Operating profit

694.92

379.5

874.4

901.1

OPM

11.91

8.94

13.44

16.04

Depreciation

-216.91

-231.85

-284.97

-259.6

Interest expense

-14.78

-22.67

-31.12

-47.65

Other income

29.66

50.2

9.11

12.98

Profit before tax

492.89

175.18

567.42

606.83

Taxes

-127.88

-55.11

-140.19

-212.84

Tax rate

-25.94

-31.45

-24.7

-35.07

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

365.01

120.07

427.23

393.99

Exceptional items

0

-7.22

0

0

Net profit

365.01

112.85

427.23

393.99

yoy growth (%)

223.44

-73.58

8.43

71.8

NPM

6.25

2.66

6.56

7.01

