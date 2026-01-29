United Breweries rolls out Kingfisher Smooth in Karnataka

United Breweries Ltd (UBL) announced the launch of Kingfisher Smooth in Karnataka to expand Kingfisher’s presence in the mainstream strong beer segment.
The launch in Karnataka marks a significant step in bolstering Kingfisher’s footprint in the category. It is one of the largest beer markets in India.
The company commented that strong urban consumption, a favorable beer culture, and vast on-premise and modern retail presence are the major factors making Karnataka a crucial market for the roll-out. The launch comes after early consumer response to Kingfisher Smooth in Rajasthan.
United Breweries said that it has developed Kingfisher Smooth for younger legal-age drinking consumers seeking a smoother and more approachable beer experience.
The company is using imported hops to brew the product. It does not contain any added sugar and is set to deliver a clear, smooth taste while maintaining the strength as preferred.
Kingfisher Smooth will be available across major retail outlets in Karnataka. It will be priced at ₹100 for a 330 ml can, ₹120 for a 330 ml bottle, ₹155 for a 500 ml can, and ₹200 for a 650 ml bottle.
Recently, the business has also introduced a company-wide Productivity and Cost Effectiveness Programme as the beer maker looks to strengthen its operations and protect margins in a challenging domestic market.
