United Breweries rolls out Kingfisher Smooth in Karnataka

29 Jan 2026 , 01:03 PM

United Breweries Ltd (UBL) announced the launch of Kingfisher Smooth in Karnataka to expand Kingfisher’s presence in the mainstream strong beer segment.

The launch in Karnataka marks a significant step in bolstering Kingfisher’s footprint in the category. It is one of the largest beer markets in India. 

The company commented that strong urban consumption, a favorable beer culture, and vast on-premise and modern retail presence are the major factors making Karnataka a crucial market for the roll-out. The launch comes after early consumer response to Kingfisher Smooth in Rajasthan. 

United Breweries said that it has developed Kingfisher Smooth for younger legal-age drinking consumers seeking a smoother and more approachable beer experience.

The company is using imported hops to brew the product. It does not contain any added sugar and is set to deliver a clear, smooth taste while maintaining the strength as preferred.

Kingfisher Smooth will be available across major retail outlets in Karnataka. It will be priced at ₹100 for a 330 ml can, ₹120 for a 330 ml bottle, ₹155 for a 500 ml can, and ₹200 for a 650 ml bottle.

Recently, the business has also introduced a company-wide Productivity and Cost Effectiveness Programme as the beer maker looks to strengthen its operations and protect margins in a challenging domestic market.

