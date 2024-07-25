iifl-logo-icon 1
2,025
(0.08%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:57 PM

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
--1,620₹27.15-3.03%8000%
--1,700₹140%4000%
00%₹3270%1,720₹0.05-50%2,0000%
--1,780₹11.10%8000%
4000%₹193.950%1,800₹0.05-75%20,800-32.46%
00%₹225.20%1,840₹0.2-20%3,2000%
--1,860₹0.05-75%7,200-41.93%
--1,880₹2.354.44%8,4000%
4,40010%₹165.0542.34%1,900₹0.05-93.75%28,400-21.97%
4000%₹153.150%1,920₹0.2-85.18%6,000-31.81%
--1,940₹0.7-36.36%11,6007.40%
5,20030%₹7227.65%1,960₹0.55-71.05%15,20015.15%
6,8006.25%₹52.1567.14%1,980₹0.05-98.3%15,600-26.41%
23,600-25.31%₹84.95283.52%2,000₹0.05-99.3%90,000-29.02%
8,000-77.01%₹115.55839.43%2,020₹0.05-99.69%9,600-44.18%
16,800-60.37%₹40330.1%2,040₹0.05-99.84%21,200-20.89%
20,400-56.77%₹47646.03%2,060₹0.05-99.91%20,800-30.66%
37,600-39.74%₹40769.56%2,080₹0.05-99.93%25,600-3.03%
52,400-73.10%₹0.6-82.6%2,100₹60.45-34.68%20,400-40%
87,200-69.55%₹0.05-98.21%2,120₹81-28.09%13,200-15.38%
24,000-62.5%₹0.05-97.14%2,140₹110-7.6%11,200-3.44%
34,000-40.14%₹0.25-82.14%2,160₹134.55-3.58%2,0000%
8,400-46.15%₹0.4-75.75%2,180₹168.3-4.75%2,000-16.66%
95,200-60.39%₹0.05-93.75%2,200₹168.1-7.91%6,800-29.16%
6,800-32%₹0.05-91.66%2,220₹195.450%8000%
26,000-12.16%₹0.2-60%2,240₹212.3-3.82%11,200-15.15%
25,60023.07%₹0.05-98.27%2,260₹228.355.27%2,40020%
1,2000%₹5.050%2,280₹196.1-0.2%00%
18,800-73.59%₹0.05-50%2,300₹224.95-4.43%4,8000%
64,000-0.62%₹0.050%2,320₹248.50%00%
8000%₹2.650%2,340--
8,400-34.37%₹0.05-50%2,360₹269.850%00%
8,0000%₹0.55-31.25%2,400--
2,0000%₹0.050%2,440₹390.80%00%

