|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|1 Aug 2024
|7 May 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting Announcement for Newspaper Publication under Regulation 30 of Listing Regulations. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/07/2024) Proceedings of the 25th Annual General Meeting of United Breweries Limited Outcome of the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on August 01, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024) Outcome of remote e-voting and e-voting and Scrutinizer Report with respect to the 25th Annual General Meeting of the company held on August 01, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 02/08/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.