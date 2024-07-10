Outcome of Board Meeting Announcement for Newspaper Publication under Regulation 30 of Listing Regulations. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/07/2024) Proceedings of the 25th Annual General Meeting of United Breweries Limited Outcome of the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on August 01, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024) Outcome of remote e-voting and e-voting and Scrutinizer Report with respect to the 25th Annual General Meeting of the company held on August 01, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 02/08/2024)