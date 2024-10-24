Board Meeting 24 Oct 2024 23 Sep 2024

UNITED BREWERIES LTD. - Board meeting scheduled on 24/10/2024 to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and year to date ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.10.2024)

Board Meeting 25 Jul 2024 26 Jun 2024

UNITED BREWERIES LTD. - Board meeting scheduled on 25/07/2024. The outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors held on Thursday, July 25, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 25/07/2024)

Board Meeting 1 Jun 2024 1 Jun 2024

Appointment of Mr. Jorn Elimar Kersten as Whole-time Director (designated as Director & Chief Financial Officer)

Board Meeting 7 May 2024 22 Apr 2024

UNITED BREWERIES LTD. - Board meeting scheduled on 07/05/2024 to consider and approve: i) Statement of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 ii) Recommend dividend on equity shares for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 iii) Other Business. Final Dividend & Audited Results. Outcome: Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer; Appointment of Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Nikhil Malpani appointed as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer effective May 07, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/05/2024 and 08.05.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 23 Jan 2024