|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|24 Oct 2024
|23 Sep 2024
|UNITED BREWERIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of meeting of the Board of Directors of United Breweries Limited Outcome of the Board Meeting - Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and year to date ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|25 Jul 2024
|26 Jun 2024
|UNITED BREWERIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of meeting of the Board of Directors of United Breweries Limited and Closure of Trading Window The outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of United Breweries Limited (the Company) held today i.e. Thursday, July 25, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 25/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|1 Jun 2024
|1 Jun 2024
|Appointment of Mr. Jorn Elimar Kersten as Whole-time Director (designated as Director & Chief Financial Officer)
|Board Meeting
|7 May 2024
|22 Apr 2024
|UNITED BREWERIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve i) to consider and approve the Statement of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 ii) to recommend dividend on equity shares of the company for the financial year ended March 31 2024 and; iii) Other Business. Final Dividend & Audited Results (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 22/04/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer Appointment of Chief Financial Officer (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/05/2024) With reference to the above-mentioned subject, we are pleased to announce that the Board of Directors of the company has appointed Mr. Nikhil Malpani as the compliance officer of the company effective May 07, 2024, as required under the SEBI Listing Regulations and SEBI (PIT) Regulations, 2015, as may be amended from time to time. Company has already made an announcement for Mr. Nikhil Malpani as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer, separately under the tab called outcome of the Board meeting held on May 07, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Feb 2024
|23 Jan 2024
|UNITED BREWERIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 it is hereby informed that the meeting of the Board of Directors of United Breweries Limited is scheduled to be held on Thursday February 08 2024 interalia to consider the Statement of Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year to date ended December 31 2023. As per code of conduct adopted by the Company in terms of SEBI (PIT) Regulations 2015 we further inform that the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the company is closed for the Companys Directors and employees from January 01 2024 till February 10 2024 (both days inclusive). Pursuant to regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of DIrectors in its meeting held today has approved the statement of unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the quarter and year to end date December 31, 2023. The Board meeting commenced at 13:30 p.m. IST and concluded at 18:20 p.m IST. This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Friday February 08, 2024 has appointed Mr. Anand Kripalu as Chairman of the Board of the Company with immediate effect. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/02/2024)
