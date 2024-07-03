Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorInsurance
Open₹205
Prev. Close₹204.66
Turnover(Lac.)₹403.72
Day's High₹205
Day's Low₹201.15
52 Week's High₹324.7
52 Week's Low₹168.8
Book Value₹171.55
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)33,149.52
P/E24.9
EPS8.23
Divi. Yield1.02
The Mumbai-based entity's overall income increased to ₹10,090 Crore from ₹9,839 Crore the previous year, according to New India Assurance.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
824
824
824
824
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
27,159.03
24,820.54
24,138.66
23,920.59
Net Worth
27,983.03
25,644.54
24,962.66
24,744.59
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
21,858.52
19,387.16
yoy growth (%)
12.74
Raw materials
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
Employee costs
-2,271.29
-2,215.48
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
2,725.05
1,163.85
Depreciation
-72.19
-44.87
Tax paid
-524.13
-155.92
Working capital
-1,650.59
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
12.74
Op profit growth
-301.19
EBIT growth
133.81
Net profit growth
118.36
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
34,186.61
30,424.95
29,064.7
26,376.33
23,662.18
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
34,186.61
30,424.95
29,064.7
26,376.33
23,662.18
Other Operating Income
9,331.87
10,499.87
6,706.03
6,315.13
6,857.09
Other Income
15.11
65.16
94.98
102.71
54.88
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Life Insurance Corporation of India
LICI
908.4
|13.92
|5,74,689.29
|7,620.86
|1.1
|1,19,900.99
|152.76
SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd
SBILIFE
1,447.7
|66.42
|1,44,897.06
|529.42
|0.19
|20,266.1
|162.25
HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd
HDFCLIFE
623
|79.47
|1,34,130.38
|432.99
|0.32
|16,569.7
|72.38
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd
ICICIPRULI
673.6
|110.87
|97,421.59
|251.72
|0.09
|10,754.21
|79.86
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd
ICICIGI
1,838.2
|40.85
|90,902.76
|693.95
|0.6
|5,025.57
|275.07
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ratan Kumar Das
Independent Non Exe. Director
Surender Kumar Agarwal
Executive Director
Titus Francis Maliakkel
Executive Director
Ms. Smita Srivastava
Independent Non Exe. Director
Akani Devi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Jyoti Rawat
Nominee (Govt)
PARSHANT KUMAR GOYAL
Chairperson & M D
Girija Subramanian
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by New India Assurance Company Ltd
Summary
The New India Assurance Company Limited is the largest general insurance company in India in terms of net worth, domestic gross direct premium, profit after tax and number of branches. The Companys operations are spread across 29 States and seven Union Territories in India and across 26 other countries globally through a number of international branches, agency offices and Subsidiaries including a desk at Lloyds, London. The Companys insurance products can be broadly categorized into the following product verticals: fire insurance; marine insurance, motor insurance, crop insurance, health insurance and other insurance products. The Company is registered with IRDAI for carrying out the business of general insurance. The New India Assurance Company Limited was incorporated as a Limited Company on July 23, 1919 at Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. The Company obtained the Certificate of Commencement of Business on October 14, 1919. In 1920, within one year of the incorporation of the Company, New India Assurance Company opened an office in London. After that, the Company saw a steady increase in presence abroad with Manila, Port Louis and Japan. In 1956, New India Assurance Company transferred life insurance business to the Life Insurance Corporation of India, which formed under the Life Insurance Corporation Act, 1956, pursuant to which life insurance business in India was nationalized. In 1973, The General Insurance Corporation of India was formed under the General Insurance Busines
Read More
The New India Assurance Company Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹201.15 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of New India Assurance Company Ltd is ₹33149.52 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of New India Assurance Company Ltd is 24.9 and 1.14 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a New India Assurance Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of New India Assurance Company Ltd is ₹168.8 and ₹324.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
New India Assurance Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 7.05%, 3 Years at 13.63%, 1 Year at -6.33%, 6 Month at -16.57%, 3 Month at -9.36% and 1 Month at 3.63%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.