New India Assurance Company Ltd Share Price

201.15
(-1.72%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:49:54 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open205
  • Day's High205
  • 52 Wk High324.7
  • Prev. Close204.66
  • Day's Low201.15
  • 52 Wk Low 168.8
  • Turnover (lac)403.72
  • P/E24.9
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value171.55
  • EPS8.23
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)33,149.52
  • Div. Yield1.02
No Records Found

New India Assurance Company Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Insurance

Open

205

Prev. Close

204.66

Turnover(Lac.)

403.72

Day's High

205

Day's Low

201.15

52 Week's High

324.7

52 Week's Low

168.8

Book Value

171.55

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

33,149.52

P/E

24.9

EPS

8.23

Divi. Yield

1.02

New India Assurance Company Ltd Corporate Action

22 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2.06

Record Date: 06 Sep, 2024

18 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2024

New India Assurance Company Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

New India Assurance Company expects ₹1,945 Crore tax refund

New India Assurance Company expects ₹1,945 Crore tax refund

26 Nov 2024|03:12 PM

The Mumbai-based entity's overall income increased to ₹10,090 Crore from ₹9,839 Crore the previous year, according to New India Assurance.

New India Assurance Company Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:14 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 85.43%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 85.43%

Non-Promoter- 12.14%

Institutions: 12.14%

Non-Institutions: 2.42%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

New India Assurance Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

824

824

824

824

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

27,159.03

24,820.54

24,138.66

23,920.59

Net Worth

27,983.03

25,644.54

24,962.66

24,744.59

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

21,858.52

19,387.16

yoy growth (%)

12.74

Raw materials

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

Employee costs

-2,271.29

-2,215.48

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

2,725.05

1,163.85

Depreciation

-72.19

-44.87

Tax paid

-524.13

-155.92

Working capital

-1,650.59

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

12.74

Op profit growth

-301.19

EBIT growth

133.81

Net profit growth

118.36

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

34,186.61

30,424.95

29,064.7

26,376.33

23,662.18

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

34,186.61

30,424.95

29,064.7

26,376.33

23,662.18

Other Operating Income

9,331.87

10,499.87

6,706.03

6,315.13

6,857.09

Other Income

15.11

65.16

94.98

102.71

54.88

New India Assurance Company Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Life Insurance Corporation of India

LICI

908.4

13.925,74,689.297,620.861.11,19,900.99152.76

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd

SBILIFE

1,447.7

66.421,44,897.06529.420.1920,266.1162.25

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd

HDFCLIFE

623

79.471,34,130.38432.990.3216,569.772.38

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd

ICICIPRULI

673.6

110.8797,421.59251.720.0910,754.2179.86

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd

ICICIGI

1,838.2

40.8590,902.76693.950.65,025.57275.07

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT New India Assurance Company Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ratan Kumar Das

Independent Non Exe. Director

Surender Kumar Agarwal

Executive Director

Titus Francis Maliakkel

Executive Director

Ms. Smita Srivastava

Independent Non Exe. Director

Akani Devi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Jyoti Rawat

Nominee (Govt)

PARSHANT KUMAR GOYAL

Chairperson & M D

Girija Subramanian

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by New India Assurance Company Ltd

Summary

The New India Assurance Company Limited is the largest general insurance company in India in terms of net worth, domestic gross direct premium, profit after tax and number of branches. The Companys operations are spread across 29 States and seven Union Territories in India and across 26 other countries globally through a number of international branches, agency offices and Subsidiaries including a desk at Lloyds, London. The Companys insurance products can be broadly categorized into the following product verticals: fire insurance; marine insurance, motor insurance, crop insurance, health insurance and other insurance products. The Company is registered with IRDAI for carrying out the business of general insurance. The New India Assurance Company Limited was incorporated as a Limited Company on July 23, 1919 at Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. The Company obtained the Certificate of Commencement of Business on October 14, 1919. In 1920, within one year of the incorporation of the Company, New India Assurance Company opened an office in London. After that, the Company saw a steady increase in presence abroad with Manila, Port Louis and Japan. In 1956, New India Assurance Company transferred life insurance business to the Life Insurance Corporation of India, which formed under the Life Insurance Corporation Act, 1956, pursuant to which life insurance business in India was nationalized. In 1973, The General Insurance Corporation of India was formed under the General Insurance Busines
Company FAQs

What is the New India Assurance Company Ltd share price today?

The New India Assurance Company Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹201.15 today.

What is the Market Cap of New India Assurance Company Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of New India Assurance Company Ltd is ₹33149.52 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of New India Assurance Company Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of New India Assurance Company Ltd is 24.9 and 1.14 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of New India Assurance Company Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a New India Assurance Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of New India Assurance Company Ltd is ₹168.8 and ₹324.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of New India Assurance Company Ltd?

New India Assurance Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 7.05%, 3 Years at 13.63%, 1 Year at -6.33%, 6 Month at -16.57%, 3 Month at -9.36% and 1 Month at 3.63%.

What is the shareholding pattern of New India Assurance Company Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of New India Assurance Company Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 85.44 %
Institutions - 12.14 %
Public - 2.42 %

QUICKLINKS FOR New India Assurance Company Ltd

Information
Share Price Futures Price Option Chain Historical Data
Financials
Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Key Ratios
Results
Quarterly Result Half Yearly Result Nine Monthly Result Annual Result
News
Company

