iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

New India Assurance Company Ltd Nine Monthly Results

194.52
(-1.73%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:08 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

25,203.35

22,487.57

21,768.33

19,384.45

17,514.28

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

25,203.35

22,487.57

21,768.33

19,384.45

17,514.28

Other Operating Income

6,629.27

8,254.89

5,498.22

4,111.18

5,442.57

Other Income

-20.45

24.43

35.97

16.12

7.95

Total Income

31,812.17

30,766.89

27,302.52

23,511.75

22,964.8

Total Expenditure

30,869.92

29,660.55

26,454.57

21,776.36

21,433.62

PBIDT

942.25

1,106.34

847.95

1,735.39

1,531.18

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

942.25

1,106.34

847.95

1,735.39

1,531.18

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

158.91

188.98

120.23

347.56

208.79

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

783.34

917.36

727.72

1,387.83

1,322.39

Minority Interest After NP

1.93

4.35

5.85

6.75

7.54

Net Profit after Minority Interest

805.6

921.88

746.97

1,407.52

1,323.79

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

805.6

921.88

746.97

1,407.52

1,323.79

EPS (Unit Curr.)

4.89

5.59

4.53

8.54

8.03

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

824

824

824

824

824

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

3.73

4.91

3.89

8.95

8.74

PBDTM(%)

3.73

4.91

3.89

8.95

8.74

PATM(%)

3.1

4.07

3.34

7.15

7.55

New India Assura: Related NEWS

New India Assurance Company expects ₹1,945 Crore tax refund

New India Assurance Company expects ₹1,945 Crore tax refund

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Nov 2024|03:12 PM

The Mumbai-based entity's overall income increased to ₹10,090 Crore from ₹9,839 Crore the previous year, according to New India Assurance.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR New India Assurance Company Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.