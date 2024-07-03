New India Assurance Company Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
25,203.35
22,487.57
21,768.33
19,384.45
17,514.28
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
25,203.35
22,487.57
21,768.33
19,384.45
17,514.28
Other Operating Income
6,629.27
8,254.89
5,498.22
4,111.18
5,442.57
Other Income
-20.45
24.43
35.97
16.12
7.95
Total Income
31,812.17
30,766.89
27,302.52
23,511.75
22,964.8
Total Expenditure
30,869.92
29,660.55
26,454.57
21,776.36
21,433.62
PBIDT
942.25
1,106.34
847.95
1,735.39
1,531.18
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
942.25
1,106.34
847.95
1,735.39
1,531.18
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
158.91
188.98
120.23
347.56
208.79
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
783.34
917.36
727.72
1,387.83
1,322.39
Minority Interest After NP
1.93
4.35
5.85
6.75
7.54
Net Profit after Minority Interest
805.6
921.88
746.97
1,407.52
1,323.79
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
805.6
921.88
746.97
1,407.52
1,323.79
EPS (Unit Curr.)
4.89
5.59
4.53
8.54
8.03
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
824
824
824
824
824
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
3.73
4.91
3.89
8.95
8.74
PBDTM(%)
3.73
4.91
3.89
8.95
8.74
PATM(%)
3.1
4.07
3.34
7.15
7.55
The Mumbai-based entity's overall income increased to ₹10,090 Crore from ₹9,839 Crore the previous year, according to New India Assurance.Read More
