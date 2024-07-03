New India Assurance Company Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
34,186.61
30,424.95
29,064.7
26,376.33
23,662.18
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
34,186.61
30,424.95
29,064.7
26,376.33
23,662.18
Other Operating Income
9,331.87
10,499.87
6,706.03
6,315.13
6,857.09
Other Income
15.11
65.16
94.98
102.71
54.88
Total Income
43,533.59
40,989.98
35,865.71
32,794.17
30,574.15
Total Expenditure
42,121.48
39,733.52
35,688.1
30,734.41
28,915.11
PBIDT
1,412.11
1,256.46
177.61
2,059.76
1,659.04
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
1,412.11
1,256.46
177.61
2,059.76
1,659.04
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
320.99
195.16
-0.31
432.01
223.37
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
1,091.12
1,061.3
177.92
1,627.75
1,435.67
Minority Interest After NP
3.95
1.96
3.86
4.74
4.46
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1,116.48
1,048.01
194.57
1,640.47
1,442.25
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1,116.48
1,048.01
194.57
1,640.47
1,442.25
EPS (Unit Curr.)
6.77
6.36
1.18
9.95
8.75
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
41.2
38.6
6
0
0
Equity
824
824
824
824
824
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
4.13
4.12
0.61
7.8
7.01
PBDTM(%)
4.13
4.12
0.61
7.8
7.01
PATM(%)
3.19
3.48
0.61
6.17
6.06
The Mumbai-based entity's overall income increased to ₹10,090 Crore from ₹9,839 Crore the previous year, according to New India Assurance.Read More
