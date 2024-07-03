iifl-logo-icon 1
New India Assurance Company Ltd Half Yearly Results

195
(-1.49%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:09:58 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Mar-2024Sept-2023Mar-2023Sept-2022

Gross Sales

17,114.66

17,970.04

16,216.57

15,845.87

14,579.08

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

17,114.66

17,970.04

16,216.57

15,845.87

14,579.08

Other Operating Income

4,089.19

5,081.84

4,250.03

4,894.92

5,604.95

Other Income

6.93

35.75

-20.64

57.82

7.34

Total Income

21,210.78

23,087.63

20,445.96

20,798.61

20,191.37

Total Expenditure

20,797.91

21,751.33

20,370.15

19,740.62

19,992.9

PBIDT

412.87

1,336.3

75.81

1,057.99

198.47

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

412.87

1,336.3

75.81

1,057.99

198.47

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

106.49

315.52

5.47

168.98

26.18

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

306.38

1,020.78

70.34

889.01

172.29

Minority Interest After NP

4.49

2.22

1.73

-3.49

5.45

Net Profit after Minority Interest

329.03

1,032.38

84.1

862.86

185.15

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

329.03

1,032.38

84.1

862.86

185.15

EPS (Unit Curr.)

4.06

6.26

0.51

5.24

1.12

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

41.2

0

38.6

0

0

Equity

824

824

824

824

824

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

2.41

7.43

0.46

6.67

1.36

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

1.79

5.68

0.43

5.61

1.18

New India Assurance Company expects ₹1,945 Crore tax refund

New India Assurance Company expects ₹1,945 Crore tax refund

26 Nov 2024|03:12 PM

The Mumbai-based entity's overall income increased to ₹10,090 Crore from ₹9,839 Crore the previous year, according to New India Assurance.

Read More

