New India Assurance Company Ltd Half Yearly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
17,114.66
17,970.04
16,216.57
15,845.87
14,579.08
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
17,114.66
17,970.04
16,216.57
15,845.87
14,579.08
Other Operating Income
4,089.19
5,081.84
4,250.03
4,894.92
5,604.95
Other Income
6.93
35.75
-20.64
57.82
7.34
Total Income
21,210.78
23,087.63
20,445.96
20,798.61
20,191.37
Total Expenditure
20,797.91
21,751.33
20,370.15
19,740.62
19,992.9
PBIDT
412.87
1,336.3
75.81
1,057.99
198.47
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
412.87
1,336.3
75.81
1,057.99
198.47
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
106.49
315.52
5.47
168.98
26.18
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
306.38
1,020.78
70.34
889.01
172.29
Minority Interest After NP
4.49
2.22
1.73
-3.49
5.45
Net Profit after Minority Interest
329.03
1,032.38
84.1
862.86
185.15
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
329.03
1,032.38
84.1
862.86
185.15
EPS (Unit Curr.)
4.06
6.26
0.51
5.24
1.12
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
41.2
0
38.6
0
0
Equity
824
824
824
824
824
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
2.41
7.43
0.46
6.67
1.36
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
1.79
5.68
0.43
5.61
1.18
The Mumbai-based entity's overall income increased to ₹10,090 Crore from ₹9,839 Crore the previous year, according to New India Assurance.Read More
