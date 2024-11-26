Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
21,858.52
19,387.16
yoy growth (%)
12.74
Raw materials
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
Employee costs
-2,271.29
-2,215.48
As % of sales
10.39
11.42
Other costs
-18,528.21
-17,698.04
As % of sales (Other Cost)
84.76
91.28
Operating profit
1,059.01
-526.37
OPM
4.84
-2.71
Depreciation
-72.19
-44.87
Interest expense
-8.53
-5.25
Other income
1,746.76
1,740.36
Profit before tax
2,725.05
1,163.85
Taxes
-524.13
-155.92
Tax rate
-19.23
-13.39
Minorities and other
0
0
Adj. profit
2,200.91
1,007.93
Exceptional items
0
0
Net profit
2,200.91
1,007.93
yoy growth (%)
118.36
NPM
10.06
5.19
The Mumbai-based entity's overall income increased to ₹10,090 Crore from ₹9,839 Crore the previous year, according to New India Assurance.Read More
