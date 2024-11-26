iifl-logo-icon 1
New India Assurance Company Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

199.04
(2.37%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:54:59 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

21,858.52

19,387.16

yoy growth (%)

12.74

Raw materials

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

Employee costs

-2,271.29

-2,215.48

As % of sales

10.39

11.42

Other costs

-18,528.21

-17,698.04

As % of sales (Other Cost)

84.76

91.28

Operating profit

1,059.01

-526.37

OPM

4.84

-2.71

Depreciation

-72.19

-44.87

Interest expense

-8.53

-5.25

Other income

1,746.76

1,740.36

Profit before tax

2,725.05

1,163.85

Taxes

-524.13

-155.92

Tax rate

-19.23

-13.39

Minorities and other

0

0

Adj. profit

2,200.91

1,007.93

Exceptional items

0

0

Net profit

2,200.91

1,007.93

yoy growth (%)

118.36

NPM

10.06

5.19

New India Assura : related Articles

New India Assurance Company expects ₹1,945 Crore tax refund

New India Assurance Company expects ₹1,945 Crore tax refund

26 Nov 2024|03:12 PM

The Mumbai-based entity's overall income increased to ₹10,090 Crore from ₹9,839 Crore the previous year, according to New India Assurance.

Read More

