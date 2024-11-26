New India Assurance Company Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
824
824
824
824
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
27,159.03
24,820.54
24,138.66
23,920.59
Net Worth
27,983.03
25,644.54
24,962.66
24,744.59
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
27,983.03
25,644.54
24,962.66
24,744.59
Fixed Assets
417.3
431.41
438.7
422.68
Intangible Assets
Investments
81,311.1
73,510.64
70,558.8
66,358.22
Deferred Tax Asset Net
306.23
291.23
267.2
251.1
Networking Capital
-68,276.49
-60,853.11
-58,789.88
-53,970
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
10,924.87
10,515.42
11,597.31
12,705.09
Sundry Creditors
-1,762.75
-1,925.52
-2,141.78
-3,088.9
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-77,438.61
-69,443.01
-68,245.41
-63,586.19
Cash
14,224.89
12,264.37
12,487.84
11,682.6
Total Assets
27,983.03
25,644.54
24,962.66
24,744.6
The Mumbai-based entity's overall income increased to ₹10,090 Crore from ₹9,839 Crore the previous year, according to New India Assurance.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.