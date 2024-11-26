iifl-logo-icon 1
New India Assurance Company Ltd Balance Sheet

186.4
(-1.25%)
Jan 13, 2025|09:22:57 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

824

824

824

824

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

27,159.03

24,820.54

24,138.66

23,920.59

Net Worth

27,983.03

25,644.54

24,962.66

24,744.59

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

27,983.03

25,644.54

24,962.66

24,744.59

Fixed Assets

417.3

431.41

438.7

422.68

Intangible Assets

Investments

81,311.1

73,510.64

70,558.8

66,358.22

Deferred Tax Asset Net

306.23

291.23

267.2

251.1

Networking Capital

-68,276.49

-60,853.11

-58,789.88

-53,970

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

10,924.87

10,515.42

11,597.31

12,705.09

Sundry Creditors

-1,762.75

-1,925.52

-2,141.78

-3,088.9

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-77,438.61

-69,443.01

-68,245.41

-63,586.19

Cash

14,224.89

12,264.37

12,487.84

11,682.6

Total Assets

27,983.03

25,644.54

24,962.66

24,744.6

New India Assura : related Articles

New India Assurance Company expects ₹1,945 Crore tax refund

New India Assurance Company expects ₹1,945 Crore tax refund

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Nov 2024|03:12 PM

The Mumbai-based entity's overall income increased to ₹10,090 Crore from ₹9,839 Crore the previous year, according to New India Assurance.

Read More

