New India Assurance Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

194.44
(-4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:06 PM

New India Assura FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

2,725.05

1,163.85

Depreciation

-72.19

-44.87

Tax paid

-524.13

-155.92

Working capital

-1,650.59

Other operating items

Operating

478.13

Capital expenditure

-1,474.11

Free cash flow

-995.97

Equity raised

42,009.62

Investing

5,804.34

Financing

0

Dividends paid

309

0

Net in cash

47,126.98

New India Assura : related Articles

New India Assurance Company expects ₹1,945 Crore tax refund

26 Nov 2024|03:12 PM

The Mumbai-based entity's overall income increased to ₹10,090 Crore from ₹9,839 Crore the previous year, according to New India Assurance.

