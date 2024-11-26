New India Assurance Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
2,725.05
1,163.85
Depreciation
-72.19
-44.87
Tax paid
-524.13
-155.92
Working capital
-1,650.59
Other operating items
Operating
478.13
Capital expenditure
-1,474.11
Free cash flow
-995.97
Equity raised
42,009.62
Investing
5,804.34
Financing
0
Dividends paid
309
0
Net in cash
47,126.98
The Mumbai-based entity's overall income increased to ₹10,090 Crore from ₹9,839 Crore the previous year, according to New India Assurance.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.