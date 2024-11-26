Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
14.31
Op profit growth
-326.21
EBIT growth
127.65
Net profit growth
109.36
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
4.48
-2.26
EBIT margin
11.76
5.91
Net profit margin
9.43
5.15
RoCE
12.03
RoNW
2.41
RoA
2.41
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
26.57
51.4
Dividend per share
8.75
15.5
Cash EPS
25.67
49.95
Book value per share
299.03
1,034.21
Valuation ratios
P/E
13.29
P/CEPS
13.75
P/B
1.18
EV/EBIDTA
17.47
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
16.98
0
Tax payout
-19.58
-13.92
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
0
Inventory days
0
Creditor days
-187.73
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-303.22
-216.13
Net debt / equity
-0.37
-0.39
Net debt / op. profit
-8.81
17.64
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
Employee costs
-9.85
-11.01
Other costs
-85.65
-91.25
The Mumbai-based entity's overall income increased to ₹10,090 Crore from ₹9,839 Crore the previous year, according to New India Assurance.Read More
