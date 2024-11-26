iifl-logo-icon 1
New India Assurance Company Ltd Key Ratios

194.79
(0.78%)
Jan 20, 2025|10:29:56 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

14.31

Op profit growth

-326.21

EBIT growth

127.65

Net profit growth

109.36

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

4.48

-2.26

EBIT margin

11.76

5.91

Net profit margin

9.43

5.15

RoCE

12.03

RoNW

2.41

RoA

2.41

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

26.57

51.4

Dividend per share

8.75

15.5

Cash EPS

25.67

49.95

Book value per share

299.03

1,034.21

Valuation ratios

P/E

13.29

P/CEPS

13.75

P/B

1.18

EV/EBIDTA

17.47

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

16.98

0

Tax payout

-19.58

-13.92

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

0

Inventory days

0

Creditor days

-187.73

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-303.22

-216.13

Net debt / equity

-0.37

-0.39

Net debt / op. profit

-8.81

17.64

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

Employee costs

-9.85

-11.01

Other costs

-85.65

-91.25

New India Assurance Company expects ₹1,945 Crore tax refund

26 Nov 2024|03:12 PM

The Mumbai-based entity's overall income increased to ₹10,090 Crore from ₹9,839 Crore the previous year, according to New India Assurance.

