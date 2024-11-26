|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|22 May 2024
|6 Sep 2024
|6 Sep 2024
|2.06
|41.2
|Final
|Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, we hereby notify that the Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting held on Wednesday, May 22, 2024 in Mumbai via hybrid mode have approved interalia, 1. Recommendation of final dividend of Rs 2.06 per equity share of face value of Rs. 5 each, to the shareholders of the Company which shall be subject to their approval at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. 2. The record date for the payment of dividend for FY 2023-24 is 6th September, 2024.
The Mumbai-based entity's overall income increased to ₹10,090 Crore from ₹9,839 Crore the previous year, according to New India Assurance.Read More
