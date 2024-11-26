iifl-logo-icon 1
New India Assurance Company Ltd Dividend

191.76
(2.23%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:31:05 PM

New India Assura CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend22 May 20246 Sep 20246 Sep 20242.0641.2Final
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, we hereby notify that the Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting held on Wednesday, May 22, 2024 in Mumbai via hybrid mode have approved interalia, 1. Recommendation of final dividend of Rs 2.06 per equity share of face value of Rs. 5 each, to the shareholders of the Company which shall be subject to their approval at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. 2. The record date for the payment of dividend for FY 2023-24 is 6th September, 2024.

New India Assura: Related News

New India Assurance Company expects ₹1,945 Crore tax refund

New India Assurance Company expects ₹1,945 Crore tax refund

26 Nov 2024|03:12 PM

The Mumbai-based entity's overall income increased to ₹10,090 Crore from ₹9,839 Crore the previous year, according to New India Assurance.

