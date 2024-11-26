Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, we hereby notify that the Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting held on Wednesday, May 22, 2024 in Mumbai via hybrid mode have approved interalia, 1. Recommendation of final dividend of Rs 2.06 per equity share of face value of Rs. 5 each, to the shareholders of the Company which shall be subject to their approval at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. 2. The record date for the payment of dividend for FY 2023-24 is 6th September, 2024.