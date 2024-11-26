Board Meeting 30 Oct 2024 18 Oct 2024

The New India Assurance Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30 September 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Re Regulations 2015, we hereby notify that the Board of Directors of the company, at their meeting held on Wednesday, 30th October, 2024 in Mumbai via VC/ OAVM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.10.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Oct 2024 7 Oct 2024

PFA the letter with reference to captioned subject.

Board Meeting 21 Aug 2024 21 Aug 2024

Please find the details of appointment of Government Nominee Director on the Board of the Company.

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 31 Jul 2024

The New India Assurance Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR) we wish to inform you that the Board Meeting of the Company will be held on Thursday 08th August 2024. The Company announces the declaration of the financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Please find attached letter with reference to the captioned subject. Revised outcome - Quarterly unaudited financial results for financial quarter ended on 30 June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/08/2024)

Board Meeting 22 May 2024 14 May 2024

The New India Assurance Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please find attach the letter on the captioned subject. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, we hereby notify that the Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting held on Wednesday, May 22, 2024 in Mumbai via hybrid mode have approved interalia, 1. Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 22nd May, 2024 The Record date for the payment of Dividend is 6th September, 2024 Appointment of Secretarial Auditor (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 May 2024 14 May 2024

The letter is attached to provide for the information on the captioned subject Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015 kindly find attached the Change in KMP pdf containing slight changes as uploaded on the Exchanges on 14.05.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.05.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024