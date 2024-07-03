Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorEdible Oil
Open₹1,869
Prev. Close₹1,864.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹8,998.26
Day's High₹1,902
Day's Low₹1,841.6
52 Week's High₹1,992.2
52 Week's Low₹1,169.95
Book Value₹297.72
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)67,003.44
P/E67.74
EPS27.48
Divi. Yield0.32
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
72.38
72.38
1,348.93
59.13
Preference Capital
0
78.13
178.34
162.14
Reserves
10,132.93
9,774.18
4,821.88
4,003.26
Net Worth
10,205.31
9,924.69
6,349.15
4,224.53
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
13,117.78
11,994.13
18,526.89
yoy growth (%)
9.36
-35.26
-33.09
Raw materials
-11,573.3
-10,640.05
-16,504.78
As % of sales
88.22
88.71
89.08
Employee costs
-139.63
-152.7
-157.41
-186.67
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
210.38
-6,010.24
-1,675.33
Depreciation
-133.25
-135.77
-140.36
-156.05
Tax paid
14
436.96
373.23
Working capital
686.85
4,945
-3,782.07
-1,752.46
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
9.36
-35.26
-33.09
Op profit growth
-107.93
575.17
-54,851.62
EBIT growth
-106.26
536.02
1,659.37
Net profit growth
-91.12
-237.65
343.3
18.42
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Gross Sales
12,729.23
12,027.05
19,172.89
30,240.3
31,204.69
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
12,729.23
12,027.05
19,172.89
30,240.3
31,204.69
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
356.54
Other Income
120.15
36.89
140.88
103.58
252.18
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Marico Ltd
MARICO
660.95
|63.25
|85,609.49
|529
|1.43
|1,860
|34.56
Patanjali Foods Ltd
PATANJALI
1,864.85
|67.74
|67,387.15
|308.97
|0.32
|8,154.19
|299.33
Adani Wilmar Ltd
AWL
328.6
|40.56
|42,700.94
|325.73
|0
|13,994.39
|68.63
Gokul Agro Resources Ltd
GOKULAGRO
366
|32.16
|5,394.92
|65.5
|0
|4,508.42
|51.84
Kriti Nutrients Ltd
KRITINUT
132.26
|14.18
|663.62
|9.56
|0.23
|173.55
|39.67
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
R L Gupta
Independent Director
Tejendra Mohan Bhasin
Managing Director
Ram Bharat
Non Executive Director
Swami Ramdev
Independent Director
Girish Kumar Ahuja
Independent Director
Gyan Sudha Misra
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Aacharya Balkrishna
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Patanjali Foods Ltd
Summary
Patanjali Foods Ltd. (Formerly known as Ruchi Soya Industries Limited) was incorporated as a Public Limited Company dated January 6, 1986, issued by Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai. The Company commenced operations pursuant to a Certificate for Commencement of Business dated January 14, 1986, issued by RoC. The Company acquired by consortium led by Patanjali Ayurved Limited pursuant to a resolution plan, was duly approved by Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench (NCLT) Order dated July 24, 2019 and consequently, name of the Company changed from Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd to Patanjali Foods Ltd with effect from June 24, 2022.The Company is primarily engaged in the business of processing of oil-seeds and refining of crude oil for edible use, production of oil meal, food products from soya and value added products from downstream and upstream processing. Apart from this, it is also engaged in the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) and Fast-Moving Health Goods (FMHG) business comprising mainly of food, biscuits and nutraceutical products. The Company which has been in the business of edible oils for over two decades are now offering a cooking medium to match the various tastes of this vast and varied nation. They are the leader in edible oil and soya food businesses in India. They are the first exporter of Soya Bean Meal from India. They are the also leading manufacturer of Textured Soya Protein and Vanaspati. At present, Ruchi Soya Industries has only on
Read More
The Patanjali Foods Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1850.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Patanjali Foods Ltd is ₹67003.44 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Patanjali Foods Ltd is 67.74 and 6.22 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Patanjali Foods Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Patanjali Foods Ltd is ₹1169.95 and ₹1992.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Patanjali Foods Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 155.88%, 3 Years at 29.78%, 1 Year at 16.95%, 6 Month at 14.24%, 3 Month at 12.05% and 1 Month at -0.11%.
