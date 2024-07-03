Summary

Patanjali Foods Ltd. (Formerly known as Ruchi Soya Industries Limited) was incorporated as a Public Limited Company dated January 6, 1986, issued by Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai. The Company commenced operations pursuant to a Certificate for Commencement of Business dated January 14, 1986, issued by RoC. The Company acquired by consortium led by Patanjali Ayurved Limited pursuant to a resolution plan, was duly approved by Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench (NCLT) Order dated July 24, 2019 and consequently, name of the Company changed from Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd to Patanjali Foods Ltd with effect from June 24, 2022.The Company is primarily engaged in the business of processing of oil-seeds and refining of crude oil for edible use, production of oil meal, food products from soya and value added products from downstream and upstream processing. Apart from this, it is also engaged in the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) and Fast-Moving Health Goods (FMHG) business comprising mainly of food, biscuits and nutraceutical products. The Company which has been in the business of edible oils for over two decades are now offering a cooking medium to match the various tastes of this vast and varied nation. They are the leader in edible oil and soya food businesses in India. They are the first exporter of Soya Bean Meal from India. They are the also leading manufacturer of Textured Soya Protein and Vanaspati. At present, Ruchi Soya Industries has only on

