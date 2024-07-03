iifl-logo-icon 1
Patanjali Foods Ltd Share Price

1,850.95
(-0.75%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:09:54 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,869
  • Day's High1,902
  • 52 Wk High1,992.2
  • Prev. Close1,864.85
  • Day's Low1,841.6
  • 52 Wk Low 1,169.95
  • Turnover (lac)8,998.26
  • P/E67.74
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value297.72
  • EPS27.48
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)67,003.44
  • Div. Yield0.32
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Patanjali Foods Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Edible Oil

Open

1,869

Prev. Close

1,864.85

Turnover(Lac.)

8,998.26

Day's High

1,902

Day's Low

1,841.6

52 Week's High

1,992.2

52 Week's Low

1,169.95

Book Value

297.72

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

67,003.44

P/E

67.74

EPS

27.48

Divi. Yield

0.32

Patanjali Foods Ltd Corporate Action

19 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Jul, 2024

arrow

4 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

16 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

24 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 8

Record Date: 04 Nov, 2024

arrow

Patanjali Foods Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Top Stocks for Today - 27th November 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 27th November 2024

27 Nov 2024|07:56 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, Dabur, Siemens, GE Vernova, etc.

LIC Increases Stake in Patanjali Foods as Q2 Profit Jumps 21%

LIC Increases Stake in Patanjali Foods as Q2 Profit Jumps 21%

26 Nov 2024|07:26 PM

Patanjali Foods reported a net profit of ₹309 crore for Q2 FY25, showing a 21.4% year-on-year growth compared to ₹254.5 crore in Q2 FY24.

Patanjali Ayurved logs 23% y-o-y growth in Q2 revenue

Patanjali Ayurved logs 23% y-o-y growth in Q2 revenue

25 Nov 2024|09:17 AM

Patanjali Ayurved reported a total profit of ₹578.44 Crore on revenues of ₹7,533.88 Crore for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023.

Top 10 stocks for today – 10th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 10th October 2024

10 Oct 2024|08:57 AM

Here are some of the stocks the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Britannia Industries, PNC Infratech, etc.

Patanjali Foods Sees ₹2,223 Crore Block Deal Amid 1.2 Crore Share Exchange

Patanjali Foods Sees ₹2,223 Crore Block Deal Amid 1.2 Crore Share Exchange

13 Sep 2024|03:10 PM

The acquisition included Patanjali's home and personal care segments, covering products like dental care, skincare, haircare, and home care.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Patanjali Foods Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:25 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.76%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.76%

Non-Promoter- 19.67%

Institutions: 19.67%

Non-Institutions: 10.56%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Patanjali Foods Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

72.38

72.38

1,348.93

59.13

Preference Capital

0

78.13

178.34

162.14

Reserves

10,132.93

9,774.18

4,821.88

4,003.26

Net Worth

10,205.31

9,924.69

6,349.15

4,224.53

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

13,117.78

11,994.13

18,526.89

yoy growth (%)

9.36

-35.26

-33.09

Raw materials

-11,573.3

-10,640.05

-16,504.78

As % of sales

88.22

88.71

89.08

Employee costs

-139.63

-152.7

-157.41

-186.67

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

210.38

-6,010.24

-1,675.33

Depreciation

-133.25

-135.77

-140.36

-156.05

Tax paid

14

436.96

373.23

Working capital

686.85

4,945

-3,782.07

-1,752.46

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

9.36

-35.26

-33.09

Op profit growth

-107.93

575.17

-54,851.62

EBIT growth

-106.26

536.02

1,659.37

Net profit growth

-91.12

-237.65

343.3

18.42

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Gross Sales

12,729.23

12,027.05

19,172.89

30,240.3

31,204.69

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

12,729.23

12,027.05

19,172.89

30,240.3

31,204.69

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

356.54

Other Income

120.15

36.89

140.88

103.58

252.18

Patanjali Foods Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Marico Ltd

MARICO

660.95

63.2585,609.495291.431,86034.56

Patanjali Foods Ltd

PATANJALI

1,864.85

67.7467,387.15308.970.328,154.19299.33

Adani Wilmar Ltd

AWL

328.6

40.5642,700.94325.73013,994.3968.63

Gokul Agro Resources Ltd

GOKULAGRO

366

32.165,394.9265.504,508.4251.84

Kriti Nutrients Ltd

KRITINUT

132.26

14.18663.629.560.23173.5539.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Patanjali Foods Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

R L Gupta

Independent Director

Tejendra Mohan Bhasin

Managing Director

Ram Bharat

Non Executive Director

Swami Ramdev

Independent Director

Girish Kumar Ahuja

Independent Director

Gyan Sudha Misra

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Aacharya Balkrishna

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Patanjali Foods Ltd

Summary

Patanjali Foods Ltd. (Formerly known as Ruchi Soya Industries Limited) was incorporated as a Public Limited Company dated January 6, 1986, issued by Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai. The Company commenced operations pursuant to a Certificate for Commencement of Business dated January 14, 1986, issued by RoC. The Company acquired by consortium led by Patanjali Ayurved Limited pursuant to a resolution plan, was duly approved by Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench (NCLT) Order dated July 24, 2019 and consequently, name of the Company changed from Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd to Patanjali Foods Ltd with effect from June 24, 2022.The Company is primarily engaged in the business of processing of oil-seeds and refining of crude oil for edible use, production of oil meal, food products from soya and value added products from downstream and upstream processing. Apart from this, it is also engaged in the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) and Fast-Moving Health Goods (FMHG) business comprising mainly of food, biscuits and nutraceutical products. The Company which has been in the business of edible oils for over two decades are now offering a cooking medium to match the various tastes of this vast and varied nation. They are the leader in edible oil and soya food businesses in India. They are the first exporter of Soya Bean Meal from India. They are the also leading manufacturer of Textured Soya Protein and Vanaspati. At present, Ruchi Soya Industries has only on
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Patanjali Foods Ltd share price today?

The Patanjali Foods Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1850.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Patanjali Foods Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Patanjali Foods Ltd is ₹67003.44 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Patanjali Foods Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Patanjali Foods Ltd is 67.74 and 6.22 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Patanjali Foods Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Patanjali Foods Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Patanjali Foods Ltd is ₹1169.95 and ₹1992.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Patanjali Foods Ltd?

Patanjali Foods Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 155.88%, 3 Years at 29.78%, 1 Year at 16.95%, 6 Month at 14.24%, 3 Month at 12.05% and 1 Month at -0.11%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Patanjali Foods Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Patanjali Foods Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.76 %
Institutions - 19.67 %
Public - 10.57 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Patanjali Foods Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

