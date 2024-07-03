Patanjali Foods Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Sept-2019
|Jun-2019
|Mar-2019
Gross Sales
8,154.19
7,173.06
3,101.68
3,112.72
3,146.33
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
8,154.19
7,173.06
3,101.68
3,112.72
3,146.33
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
44.34
29.3
22.93
15.91
28.12
Total Income
8,198.53
7,202.36
3,124.62
3,128.63
3,174.45
Total Expenditure
7,705.06
6,767.46
3,006.44
3,076.54
3,123.82
PBIDT
493.47
434.9
118.18
52.09
50.64
Interest
20.13
18.96
44.08
43.25
37.95
PBDT
473.34
415.94
74.1
8.84
12.69
Depreciation
56.45
56.96
34.15
33.8
33.54
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
117.95
65.21
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
-9.64
31.04
0
0
0.01
Reported Profit After Tax
308.58
262.72
39.95
-24.96
-20.86
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
-18.58
-20.14
-23.94
Net Profit after Minority Interest
308.58
262.72
58.54
-4.46
2.02
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
308.58
262.72
58.54
-4.46
2.02
EPS (Unit Curr.)
8.53
7.26
1.8
-0.14
0.06
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
400
0
0
0
0
Equity
72.38
72.38
65.29
65.29
65.29
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
6.05
6.06
3.81
1.67
1.6
PBDTM(%)
5.8
5.79
2.38
0.28
0.4
PATM(%)
3.78
3.66
1.28
-0.8
-0.66
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, Dabur, Siemens, GE Vernova, etc.Read More
Patanjali Foods reported a net profit of ₹309 crore for Q2 FY25, showing a 21.4% year-on-year growth compared to ₹254.5 crore in Q2 FY24.Read More
Patanjali Ayurved reported a total profit of ₹578.44 Crore on revenues of ₹7,533.88 Crore for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023.Read More
Here are some of the stocks the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Britannia Industries, PNC Infratech, etc.Read More
The acquisition included Patanjali's home and personal care segments, covering products like dental care, skincare, haircare, and home care.Read More
