Patanjali Foods Ltd Annually Results

1,852.05
(-0.19%)
Jan 9, 2025|03:29:53 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Gross Sales

12,729.23

12,027.05

19,172.89

30,240.3

31,204.69

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

12,729.23

12,027.05

19,172.89

30,240.3

31,204.69

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

356.54

Other Income

120.15

36.89

140.88

103.58

252.18

Total Income

12,849.38

12,063.94

19,313.77

30,343.88

31,813.42

Total Expenditure

12,656.62

17,136.43

19,930.26

30,869.69

30,999.46

PBIDT

192.76

-5,072.49

-616.49

-525.82

813.96

Interest

142.2

970.38

960.59

690.35

551.15

PBDT

50.56

-6,042.87

-1,577.08

-1,216.17

262.8

Depreciation

138.5

142.79

158.87

166.68

160.34

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.01

7.95

-31.9

-0.44

24.88

Deferred Tax

0.01

-445.34

-342.27

-79.72

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-87.97

-5,748.27

-1,361.78

-1,302.69

77.59

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

-38.9

-7.11

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-88.04

-5,754.6

-1,362.56

-1,269.73

80.03

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

33.28

6.26

39.61

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-88.04

-5,754.6

-1,395.84

-1,275.99

40.42

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.32

-172.7

-46.08

-39.53

2.39

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

8

Equity

65.29

65.29

65.29

65.29

66.81

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

14,78,91,626

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

44.27

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

2,48,48,390

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

15.5

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

8.64

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

15,73,20,406

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

84.5

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

47.09

PBIDTM(%)

1.51

-42.17

-3.21

-1.73

2.6

PBDTM(%)

0.39

-50.24

-8.22

-4.02

0.84

PATM(%)

-0.69

-47.79

-7.1

-4.3

0.24

Patanjali Foods: Related NEWS

Top Stocks for Today - 27th November 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 27th November 2024

27 Nov 2024|07:56 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, Dabur, Siemens, GE Vernova, etc.

Read More
LIC Increases Stake in Patanjali Foods as Q2 Profit Jumps 21%

LIC Increases Stake in Patanjali Foods as Q2 Profit Jumps 21%

26 Nov 2024|07:26 PM

Patanjali Foods reported a net profit of ₹309 crore for Q2 FY25, showing a 21.4% year-on-year growth compared to ₹254.5 crore in Q2 FY24.

Read More
Patanjali Ayurved logs 23% y-o-y growth in Q2 revenue

Patanjali Ayurved logs 23% y-o-y growth in Q2 revenue

25 Nov 2024|09:17 AM

Patanjali Ayurved reported a total profit of ₹578.44 Crore on revenues of ₹7,533.88 Crore for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 10th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 10th October 2024

10 Oct 2024|08:57 AM

Here are some of the stocks the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Britannia Industries, PNC Infratech, etc.

Read More
Patanjali Foods Sees ₹2,223 Crore Block Deal Amid 1.2 Crore Share Exchange

Patanjali Foods Sees ₹2,223 Crore Block Deal Amid 1.2 Crore Share Exchange

13 Sep 2024|03:10 PM

The acquisition included Patanjali's home and personal care segments, covering products like dental care, skincare, haircare, and home care.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Patanjali Foods Ltd

