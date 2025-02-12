Patanjali Foods Q3 Net Profit Jumps 71% to ₹370 Crore

Baba Ramdev-led Patanjali Foods Limited has posted a 71% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit at ₹370 crore for the October-December quarter (Q3 FY25). The company had reported a net profit of ₹217 crore for same quarter last year.

The company’s total revenue grew by 15% YoY to ₹9,103 crore, compared to ₹7,911 crore in Q3 FY24. The growth was driven mainly by robust sales in the edible oils segment. Even as the company reported strong revenue and profit growth, total expenses surged 13% YoY to ₹8,653 crore from ₹7,652 crore in the same quarter last year.

Patanjali Foods’ edible oils segment grew a table-pounding 23% YoY making ₹6,717 crore against ₹5,483 crore in Q3 FY24. But the company’s fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) segment took a hit, as revenue slipped 18.4% YoY to ₹2,038 crore, compared with ₹2,499 crore last year. The decrease indicates a reduction in demand for Patanjali’s consumer goods, a key component of its business plan. Patanjali Foods reported the results in a regulatory filing with the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Monday.