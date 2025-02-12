iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Patanjali Foods Q3 Net Profit Jumps 71% to ₹370 Crore

12 Feb 2025 , 11:51 AM

Baba Ramdev-led Patanjali Foods Limited has posted a 71% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit at ₹370 crore for the October-December quarter (Q3 FY25). The company had reported a net profit of ₹217 crore for same quarter last year.

The company’s total revenue grew by 15% YoY to ₹9,103 crore, compared to ₹7,911 crore in Q3 FY24. The growth was driven mainly by robust sales in the edible oils segment. Even as the company reported strong revenue and profit growth, total expenses surged 13% YoY to ₹8,653 crore from ₹7,652 crore in the same quarter last year.

Patanjali Foods’ edible oils segment grew a table-pounding 23% YoY making ₹6,717 crore against ₹5,483 crore in Q3 FY24.  But the company’s fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) segment took a hit, as revenue slipped 18.4% YoY to ₹2,038 crore, compared with ₹2,499 crore last year. The decrease indicates a reduction in demand for Patanjali’s consumer goods, a key component of its business plan. Patanjali Foods reported the results in a regulatory filing with the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Monday.

Related Tags

  • Patanjali Foods Q3
  • Q3 Net Profit
  • Q3 News
  • Q3 Profit
  • Q3 Profit News
  • Q3 result
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Titagarh Rail Q3 Profit Falls 16% YoY

Titagarh Rail Q3 Profit Falls 16% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|11:34 PM
Shilpa Medicare Gets CDSCO Nod for NAFLD Drug

Shilpa Medicare Gets CDSCO Nod for NAFLD Drug

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|11:09 PM
Hindalco Q3 Profit Soars 75% YoY

Hindalco Q3 Profit Soars 75% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|10:53 PM
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Q3 Profit Rises 14% YoY

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Q3 Profit Rises 14% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|05:23 PM
ITD Cementation Q3 Profit Rises 11% YoY

ITD Cementation Q3 Profit Rises 11% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|05:05 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.