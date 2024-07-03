iifl-logo-icon 1
Patanjali Foods Ltd Nine Monthly Results

1,855.6
(-0.53%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:22 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2018

Gross Sales

9,582.9

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

9,582.9

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

92.03

Total Income

9,674.93

Total Expenditure

9,532.8

PBIDT

142.12

Interest

104.25

PBDT

37.87

Depreciation

104.96

Minority Interest Before NP

0

Tax

0.01

Deferred Tax

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-67.11

Minority Interest After NP

23.94

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-90.06

Extra-ordinary Items

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-90.06

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

Dividend (%)

0

Equity

65.29

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

PBIDTM(%)

1.48

PBDTM(%)

0.39

PATM(%)

-0.7

Patanjali Foods: Related NEWS

Top Stocks for Today - 27th November 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 27th November 2024

27 Nov 2024|07:56 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, Dabur, Siemens, GE Vernova, etc.

LIC Increases Stake in Patanjali Foods as Q2 Profit Jumps 21%

LIC Increases Stake in Patanjali Foods as Q2 Profit Jumps 21%

26 Nov 2024|07:26 PM

Patanjali Foods reported a net profit of ₹309 crore for Q2 FY25, showing a 21.4% year-on-year growth compared to ₹254.5 crore in Q2 FY24.

Patanjali Ayurved logs 23% y-o-y growth in Q2 revenue

Patanjali Ayurved logs 23% y-o-y growth in Q2 revenue

25 Nov 2024|09:17 AM

Patanjali Ayurved reported a total profit of ₹578.44 Crore on revenues of ₹7,533.88 Crore for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023.

Top 10 stocks for today – 10th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 10th October 2024

10 Oct 2024|08:57 AM

Here are some of the stocks the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Britannia Industries, PNC Infratech, etc.

Patanjali Foods Sees ₹2,223 Crore Block Deal Amid 1.2 Crore Share Exchange

Patanjali Foods Sees ₹2,223 Crore Block Deal Amid 1.2 Crore Share Exchange

13 Sep 2024|03:10 PM

The acquisition included Patanjali's home and personal care segments, covering products like dental care, skincare, haircare, and home care.

QUICKLINKS FOR Patanjali Foods Ltd

