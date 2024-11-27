Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-37.27
-36.59
-4.18
10.74
Op profit growth
574.62
-1,920.01
-92.59
0.17
EBIT growth
544.94
2,794.13
-104.64
-14.66
Net profit growth
329.8
2.98
-1,691.5
47,364.41
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-42.48
-3.95
0.13
1.77
EBIT margin
-43.36
-4.21
-0.09
1.9
Net profit margin
-46.87
-6.84
-4.21
0.25
RoCE
-100.99
-9.97
-0.35
8.86
RoNW
74.55
-19.53
-13.58
0.86
RoA
-27.29
-4.04
-4
0.29
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0
2.29
Dividend per share
0
0
0.16
0.16
Cash EPS
-177.06
-45.04
-44.11
-2.4
Book value per share
-144.12
28.31
74.5
67.54
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0
19.6
P/CEPS
-0.08
-0.6
-0.74
-18.67
P/B
-0.1
0.96
0.43
0.66
EV/EBIDTA
-1.66
-10.26
47.87
6.7
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
8.22
Tax payout
-7.07
-21.14
-5.77
-49.6
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
84.48
115.21
81.93
69.12
Inventory days
36.87
35.41
34.04
39.9
Creditor days
-79.16
-102.24
-77.07
-73.73
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
5.37
0.84
0.02
-1.09
Net debt / equity
-1.67
6.23
2.28
1.59
Net debt / op. profit
-1.54
-7.6
133.37
6.42
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-88.9
-89.43
-92.76
-91.76
Employee costs
-1.32
-1
-0.74
-0.71
Other costs
-52.24
-13.5
-6.35
-5.74
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, Dabur, Siemens, GE Vernova, etc.Read More
Patanjali Foods reported a net profit of ₹309 crore for Q2 FY25, showing a 21.4% year-on-year growth compared to ₹254.5 crore in Q2 FY24.Read More
Patanjali Ayurved reported a total profit of ₹578.44 Crore on revenues of ₹7,533.88 Crore for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023.Read More
Here are some of the stocks the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Britannia Industries, PNC Infratech, etc.Read More
The acquisition included Patanjali's home and personal care segments, covering products like dental care, skincare, haircare, and home care.Read More
