Patanjali Foods Q4 Net Profit Jumps 74% YoY to ₹359 Crore

18 May 2025 , 09:45 PM

Patanjali Foods Ltd The maker of Patanjali biscuits and noodles reported 74.3% year-on-year jump in its net profit to ₹359 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2025 compared with ₹206 crore in the last year period.

Patanjali Foods total revenue was up 17.8% at ₹9,692 crore, with strong showing by the edible oils segment (makes up 75% of the total revenue). Turnover in the edible oils business was up 20.9%, as strategic price increases were put in place to help counteract higher raw material costs. In contrast, Patanjali Foods consumer goods sales decreased 16.5% reflecting a general pullback in the branded consumer goods market.

In other words, it remains to be seen whether a tepid response will stem the concern that investors may merely express their indifference by holding onto Patanjali Food’s shares rather than offload despite robust financial results. Shares of Patanjali Foods has gained 25% in the last one year, and 9% dip in the last month.

Patanjali Foods known as Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd. is a India fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company, the flagship company of the Ruchi Group, which is also the largest edible oil manufacturer and soya foods producer in India. Patanjali Foods is headquartered in Indore, India. The company is listed on Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange with listed symbol “PATANJALI”.

