iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Patanjali Foods Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,869.5
(0.65%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:54 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Patanjali Foods Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

13,117.78

11,994.13

18,526.89

yoy growth (%)

9.36

-35.26

-33.09

Raw materials

-11,573.3

-10,640.05

-16,504.78

As % of sales

88.22

88.71

89.08

Employee costs

-139.63

-152.7

-157.41

-186.67

As % of sales

1.16

1.31

1

Other costs

-990.87

-6,245.95

-2,583.29

As % of sales (Other Cost)

7.55

52.07

13.94

Operating profit

400.89

-5,049.29

-747.85

OPM

3.05

-42.09

-4.03

Depreciation

-133.25

-135.77

-140.36

-156.05

Interest expense

-112.31

-855.73

-864.9

Other income

64.34

57.57

35.14

93.48

Profit before tax

210.38

-6,010.24

-1,675.33

Taxes

14

436.96

373.23

Tax rate

6.65

-7.27

-22.27

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

224.38

-5,573.27

-1,302.1

Exceptional items

7,447.63

0

44.9

Net profit

680.77

7,672.02

-5,573.27

-1,257.19

yoy growth (%)

-91.12

-237.65

343.3

18.42

NPM

58.48

-46.46

-6.78

Patanjali Foods : related Articles

Top Stocks for Today - 27th November 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 27th November 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Nov 2024|07:56 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, Dabur, Siemens, GE Vernova, etc.

Read More
LIC Increases Stake in Patanjali Foods as Q2 Profit Jumps 21%

LIC Increases Stake in Patanjali Foods as Q2 Profit Jumps 21%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Nov 2024|07:26 PM

Patanjali Foods reported a net profit of ₹309 crore for Q2 FY25, showing a 21.4% year-on-year growth compared to ₹254.5 crore in Q2 FY24.

Read More
Patanjali Ayurved logs 23% y-o-y growth in Q2 revenue

Patanjali Ayurved logs 23% y-o-y growth in Q2 revenue

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Nov 2024|09:17 AM

Patanjali Ayurved reported a total profit of ₹578.44 Crore on revenues of ₹7,533.88 Crore for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 10th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 10th October 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Oct 2024|08:57 AM

Here are some of the stocks the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Britannia Industries, PNC Infratech, etc.

Read More
Patanjali Foods Sees ₹2,223 Crore Block Deal Amid 1.2 Crore Share Exchange

Patanjali Foods Sees ₹2,223 Crore Block Deal Amid 1.2 Crore Share Exchange

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Sep 2024|03:10 PM

The acquisition included Patanjali's home and personal care segments, covering products like dental care, skincare, haircare, and home care.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Patanjali Foods Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.