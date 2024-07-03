Patanjali Foods Ltd Summary

Patanjali Foods Ltd. (Formerly known as Ruchi Soya Industries Limited) was incorporated as a Public Limited Company dated January 6, 1986, issued by Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai. The Company commenced operations pursuant to a Certificate for Commencement of Business dated January 14, 1986, issued by RoC. The Company acquired by consortium led by Patanjali Ayurved Limited pursuant to a resolution plan, was duly approved by Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench (NCLT) Order dated July 24, 2019 and consequently, name of the Company changed from Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd to Patanjali Foods Ltd with effect from June 24, 2022.The Company is primarily engaged in the business of processing of oil-seeds and refining of crude oil for edible use, production of oil meal, food products from soya and value added products from downstream and upstream processing. Apart from this, it is also engaged in the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) and Fast-Moving Health Goods (FMHG) business comprising mainly of food, biscuits and nutraceutical products. The Company which has been in the business of edible oils for over two decades are now offering a cooking medium to match the various tastes of this vast and varied nation. They are the leader in edible oil and soya food businesses in India. They are the first exporter of Soya Bean Meal from India. They are the also leading manufacturer of Textured Soya Protein and Vanaspati. At present, Ruchi Soya Industries has only one subsidiary namely Ruchi worldwide Ltd. The Company plants are located at Indore, Shajapur, Narsinghpur and Mandla in Madhya Pradesh, Mangalore in Karnataka, Raigad and Nagpur in Maharashtra, Haldia in West Bengal, Gandhidham in Gujarat, Thiruvallur in Tamilnadu, Sriganganagar and Bundi in Rajasthan.Ruchi, a pioneer Soya Processor Group commenced operations in the year 1972-73.In the year 1980, the Company launched soya chunks through the brand Nutrela as a high-protein add-on to vegetables.In March 1991, the production in Vanaspati plant, edible soya flour and oil commenced with capacity of 7,500 MT, 60,000 MT, 12,000 MT respectively.During the year 1991-92, the Company increased their existing capacity of Textured Soya Protein by 12,000 MT to 24,000 MT and Vanaspati by 7,500 MT to 15,000 MT. Also they commenced the production in their Lecithin Plant during the year.During the year 1992-93, the Company increased the production capacity of Vanaspati from 15,000 MT to 30,000 MT. Also they installed Soyabean Extraction with a capacity of 60,000 MT. In the year 1994-95, the production capacity of oil has been increased from 30,000 tpa to 55,000 tpa and Soyabean Extraction from 60,000 tpa to 1,85,000 tpa. In the year 1995-96, they further increased the production capacity of Soya bean extraction, oils and Vanaspati by 2,47,000 tpa, 53,000 tpa, and 22,500 tpa respectively.In the year 1997-98, the Company launched two new brands namely SUNRICH for Sunflower Refined Edible Oil and RUCHI GOLD for Refined Edible Palmolein Oil. In the year 1998-99, the Company launched two products namely Ruchi Sona and Ruchi Star.In the year 1999-2000, the Company has invested in equity shares of Ruchi Health Foods Ltd which has become wholly owned subsidiary of the company. Also in the same year, Imperial Exports Ltd has ceased to be a subsidiary of the company. In the same year, one of the subsidiary company has set up a Refinery unit near Chennai which has commenced commercial production in the month of January, 2000. The Company has also increased the capacity of Vanaspati by 70000 MT during this period.During the Year 2001-2002, the Company has set up a composite unit comprising of Refinery, Vanaspati and Texturised Vegetable Protein Plants at Mangalore. The production capacity of Texturised Soya proteins has been increased by 30,000 MT to 54,000 MT and Oil by 189000 MT to 297000 MT.During the Year 2002-2003 the capacity of Soyabean Extraction, Oil and Vanaspati has increased to 555,000, 687,000 and 172,500 respectively. During the year 2003-2004 the Company set up a composite Unit Comprising of edible oil refinery and Vanaspati Plant at Raigad in Maharashtra. The Company acquired a Solvent Extraction Plant at Sriganganagar in Rajasthan through its Wholly owned Subsidiary Aneja Solvex Ltd during the year.In the same year, the Company has launched two new product in the bakery segment namely Avanti and Bakefat. Also they launched Nutrela Proflo defatted soya flour, which offers the consumers another option to include soya in their diet.During the year 2004-2005, the Company has set up a solvent extraction plant and refinery unit at Nagpur in Maharashtra. The Company has also commissioned wind turbine of 1.2 MW capacity at Nagda Hills, Dewas in Madhyapradesh for generation of Power for captive use. The Capacity of Textured Soya Proteins, Seed Extraction, Oils, were also increased to 84,000 MT, 10,47,000 MT and 11,01,000 MT respectively.In the year 2005-06, General Foods Limited, Ruchi Health Foods Limited, Ruchi Credit Corporation Limited, Aneja Solvex Limited, Param Industries Limited and Ruchi Private Limited have been amalgamated with Ruchi Soya Industries Limited. The SVF business of Anik Industries Limited formerly known as Madhya Pradesh Glychem Industries Limited has also been acquired by the Company on slump sale basis.In the same year, the Company has increased their production capacity for Textured Soya Proteins by 30000 MT to 114000 MT, Seed Extraction by 847224 MT to 1894224 MT, Oil by 951000 MT to 2052000 MT and for Vanaspati by 237000 MT to 469500 MT. In the year 2006-07, they furher increased the capacity for Textured Soya Proteins by 26000 MT to 140000 MT, Seed Extraction by 233700 MT to 2127924 MT, Oil by 160000 MT to 221200 MT and for Vanaspati 237000 MT to 469500 MT.15,26,023 equity shares were allotted to Ruchi Soya Industries Limited Beneficiary Trust on November 23, 2006 as per the orders dated June 16, 2006 and June 30, 2006 passed by High Court of Bombay sanctioning the Scheme of Amalgamation and Arrangement. These equity shares were subsequently sub-divided into 76,30,115 Equity Shares in the ratio of 1:5 on November 3, 2007. During the FY 2019-20, the Patanjali Resolution Plan as submitted by Patanjali Consortium was approved by the National Company Law Tribunal and successfully implemented. A petition was filed before the National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai and the same was accepted on account of defaults by the Company. During the FY 2020-21, the Company launched three new products under the Nutrela brand, i.e., a high protein chakki atta, premium blended edible oils and honey. Further , the Company expanded packaged food portfolio by acquiring the Patanjali product portfolio of biscuits, cookies, rusks, noodles, and breakfast cereals.In FY 2021, the Company has been recognized as a Great Place to Work by Great Place to Work Institute, India.In FY 2021-22, the Company launched nutraceutical and wellness products. It acquired biscuit division from Patanjali Natural Biscuits Private Limited. The Company further acquired noodles and breakfast cereals by an assignment agreement with Patanjali Ayurved Limited. During the year, the Company executed Distributor Agreement with Patanjali Ayurved Limited. During the year 2021, the Company acquired biscuits, cookies, rusk and other associated bakery product business from one of its promoter, Patanjali Natural Biscuits Private Limited including manufacturing unit at Bhagwanpur, District - Haridwar on a going concern basis through a business transfer agreement dated May 11, 2021. The Company further acquired noodles and breakfast cereal business from Patanjali Ayurved Limited through an assignment agreement dated June 2, 2021.During the year 2021, allotment was made pursuant to the Scheme of Amalgamation sanctioned by the High Court of Bombay dated June 16, 2006 of Aneja Solvex Limited, Ruchi Credit Corporation Limited with the Company, where all shares of Aneja Solvex Limited were cancelled and in ratio of 4 equity shares of face value Rs. 10/- each of the Company for every 29 equity shares of Ruchi Credit Corporation Limited; the Composite Scheme of Amalgamation and Arrangement sanctioned by the High Court of Bombay dated June 30, 2006 of Anik Industries Limited, General Foods Limited, Madhya Pradesh Glychem Industries Limited, Ruchi Health Foods Limited, Ruchi Private Limited, Nutrela Marketing Private Limited with the Company in the ratio of 20 equity shares of face value Rs. 10/- each of the Company for every 33 equity shares of General Foods Limited, 2 equity shares of face value Rs.10/- each of the Company for every 25 equity shares of Ruchi Health Foods Limited and 53 equity shares of face value Rs 10/- each of the Company for every 2 equity shares of Ruchi Private Limited; and the Scheme of Amalgamation sanctioned by the High Court of Bombay dated November 17, 2006 of Param Industries Limited and the Company, in the ratio of 2 equity shares of face value Rs. 10/- each of the Company for every 3 equity shares of Param Industries Limited. During the year 2021, allotment was made pursuant to the Scheme of Amalgamation sanctioned by the High Court of Bombay on May 7, 2010 of Mac Oil Palm Limited and the Company. During the year 2021, allotment was made pursuant to the Scheme of Amalgamation sanctioned by the High Court of Bombay on July 9, 2010 of Palm Tech India Limited and the Company, in the ratio of 19 Equity Shares of the Company for every 25 equity shares of Palm Tech India Limited.During the year 2021, allotment was made pursuant to Scheme of Amalgamation sanctioned by High Court of Bombay on December 16, 2010 of Sunshine Oleochem Limited and the Company, in the ratio of 1 Equity Share of the Company for every 13 equity shares of Sunshine Oleochem Limited.In 2021, the Company launched Nutraceutical products. It acquired Biscuits, Cookies and Rusk business from Patanjali Natural Biscuits Private Limited under a slump sale on going concern basis in May, 2021 and in June 2021, it expanded FMCG presence by acquiring Breakfast Cereals and Noodles business in June, 2021. During the year of May, 2022 the Company has acquired the Food business of Patanjali Ayurved Limited comprising of over 242 products across 8 different categories.GHI Energy Private Limited (GHI), which was an associate of Company with the Company holding 49% of the paid up equity share capital of GHI. GHI issued further equity shares on 13th May, 2019 as a result of which Companys equity shareholding in GHI reducedto 19.34%. On persuasion by the Company, GHI has filed a petition with Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Chennai Bench for reduction of capital, whereby the Company continues to hold only 19.34% in GHI.During the year 2019-20, Company had allotted 29,25,00,000 Equity Shares in favor of the shareholders of Patanjali Consortium Adhigrahan Private Limited, which had been amalgamated with the Company. Subsequent to this allotment of 29,25,00,000 Equity Shares, the minimum public shareholding (MPS) in Company reduced to 1.13%. During the year 2022-23, the Company launched the Further Public Offer (FPO) and allotted 6,61,53,846 equity shares amounting to Rs 4300 Crores. Subsequent to allotment of such shares public shareholding reached 19.18%. The Company had to further increase the public shareholding to 25%. Patanjali Ayurved Limited, one of the Promoters of the Company sold 2,53,39,640 equity shares of the Company (representing 7% of the total issued and paid-up equity share capital of the Company) on July 13, 2023 and July 14, 2023. With the aforementioned sale of shares, the shareholding of the Promoter and members of Promoter Group in the Company reduced from 80.82% of the paid-up equity share capital of theCompany to 73.82% of the paid-up equity share capital of the Company. Accordingly, the Company became compliant with theminimum public shareholding requirements. During the year 2022-23, the Company acquired the food retail business undertaking from Patanjali Ayurved Limited (PAL) with effect from 1st July, 2022.