|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|24 Oct 2024
|4 Nov 2024
|4 Nov 2024
|8
|400
|Interim
|Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held on October 24, 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 43 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 8/- (400%) per equity share of face value of Rs. 2/-each fully paid-up for the Financial Year 2024-25. The payment of the same will be made on or before November 23, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, including amendments thereunder the Board of Directors of the Company has fixed Monday 4th November, 2024 as the Record Date
|Dividend
|13 Mar 2024
|21 Mar 2024
|21 Mar 2024
|6
|300
|Interim
|Board Approves Interim Dividend for FY 2023-2024.
