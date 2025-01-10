To the Members of PATANJALI FOODS LIMITED

(Formerly known as Ruchi Soya Industries Limited)

Report on the Audit of Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of Patanjali Foods Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the standalone balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the standalone statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), standalone statement of changes in equity and standalone statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31,2024, and profit (including other comprehensive income), statement of changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matter

Key audit matter are those matters that, in our professional judgement, was of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024. This matter was addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on this matter. Our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matter to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report, including in relation to these matter. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter Revenue recognition as per Ind AS 115 (As described in note no. 2(B)(j), 21 and 45 of the standalone financial statements) Revenue is recognised when control of the underlying products has been transferred along with satisfaction of performance obligation. The terms of sales arrangements, including the timing of transfer of control, the nature of discount and rebates arrangements and delivery specifications, create complexity and judgement in determining sales revenues. In view of the significance of the matter we applied the following audit procedures in this area, among others to obtain sufficient audit evidence: Risk exists that revenue is recognised without substantial transfer of control and is not in accordance with Ind AS115 "Revenue from contracts with customers", resulting into recognition of revenue in incorrect period. The management considers revenue as a key measure for evaluation of performance. - Assessing the environment of the IT system related to invoicing and measurement and accounting of revenue. Considering the above factors, revenue recognition has been considered as a key audit matter. -On a sample basis, tested supporting documentation for sales transactions recorded during the year which included customer contracts, sales orders, sales invoices, shipping documents, discounts and rebates conditions and other related documents. O Evaluated the appropriateness of revenue recognition policy and adequacy of disclosures in the standalone financial statements in respect of revenue recognition in accordance with the Ind AS 115.

Information other than the financial statements and auditors report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the annual report but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the other information identified above, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

Responsibilities of Management for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

That Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

- Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

- Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

-Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

-Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the ability of the Company to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions

may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

0 Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current year and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1 As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020, issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act ("the Order"), and on the basis of such checks of the books and records of the Company as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations given to us, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2 Further to our comment in the Annexure A, as required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including other comprehensive income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) I n our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statement of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B".

(g) In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31,2024 has been paid / provided by the Company to its director in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i) The Company, as detailed in Note no. 31 (A)

(c) & (d) to the standalone financial statements has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position.

(ii) The Company did not have any material foreseeable losses on long term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

(iii) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(iv) (a) Management has represented to us

that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind

of funds) by the company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) Management has represented to us that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on our audit procedures conducted that are considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our attention that cause us to believe that the representation given by the management under paragraph (2) (h) (iv) (a) & (b) contain any material misstatement.

(v) The final dividend paid by the Company during the year which was declared for the previous year is in accordance with section 123 of the Companies Act 2013 to the extent it applies to payment of dividend.

The interim dividend declared and paid by the Company during the year is in compliance with Section 123 of the Act. As stated in note no 42 (B) to the standalone financial statements, this is the final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

(vi) Based on our examination, which included test checks, the company has used an accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software except that audit trail of the changes made at the database level to any field affecting books of accounts were enabled in the month of March 2024. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 01,2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

"Annexure A" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report of even date to the members of the Patanjali Foods Limited on the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024)

(i) In respect of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets:-

(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of the property, plant and equipment on the basis of available information.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets on the basis of available information.

(b) As explained to us, Property, Plant & Equipment have been physically verified by the management in a phased periodical manner, which in our opinion is reasonable, having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, tittle deeds in respect of immovable properties disclosed as Property, Plant & Equipment (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) in the standalone financial statements are in the name of the Company, except following properties:-

Description of Property Gross carrying value (J in Lakh) Held in the name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held Reason for not being in the name of Company Lease Hold Land 71.56 Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd. No July 18, 2002 The lease period was up to July 17, 2008. The Company approached the government authority to extend leasehold term for further period. The matter is sub judicial stage. Free Hold Land 1,679.23 Patanjali Natural Biscuits Private Limited Yes May 21,2021 Registration of Sale Deed of said land and building is pending in absence of NOC required from State Government. Buildings 1,642.23 Patanjali Natural Biscuits Private Limited Yes May 21,2021 Free Hold Land 501.50 Patanjali Ayurved Limited Yes July 01,2022 Free Hold Land 5,748.39 Patanjali Ayurved Limited Yes July 01,2022 Registration of Sale Deed of said land and building is pending in Buildings 3,810.29 Patanjali Ayurved Limited Yes July 01,2022 State Government and pending satisfaction of charge. Buildings 11,364.23 Patanjali Ayurved Limited Yes July 01,2022

(d) According to information and explanations given to us and books of accounts and records examined by us, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) According to information & explanations and representation given to us by the management, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) In respect of its inventories:-

a) As explained to us and on the basis of the records examined by us, in our opinion, physical verification of the inventories have been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management and having regard to the size and nature of business of the Company and nature of its inventories, the coverage and procedures of such verification by the management is appropriate. As explained to us and on the basis of the records examined by us, the value of the discrepancies noticed on physical verification by management did not exceed 10% or more in aggregate of each class of inventories.

b) As per the information and explanations given to us and examination of books of account and other records produced before us, in our opinion quarterly returns or statements including revised filed by the Company with banks or financial institutions pursuant to terms of sanction letters for working capital limits secured by current assets are in agreement with the books of account of the Company except as disclosed below:

(Rs In Lakh)

For the quarter ended Particulars of Securities Provided Amount as per Books of Account Amount as reported in statement of current assets Difference June-2023 Inventories and Trade Receivables 6,28,274.88 6,28,276.43 (1.55) September -2023 Inventories and Trade Receivables 5,71,441.82 5,71,283.02 158.80 December-2023 Inventories and Trade Receivables 5,42,259.68 5,42,260.92 (1.24)

(iii) In respect of investments made in, or any guarantee or security provided or any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, granted during the year by the Company to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties:-

a) As per the information and explanations given to us and books of account and records examined by us, during the year the Company has not provided any loans or advances in the nature of loans, not provided any guarantee or security to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other entities. Therefore, the provision of clause (iii) (a),(c),(d),(e) and (f) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

b) I n our opinion and according to information and explanations given us and on the basis of our audit procedures, the investment made are, prima facie, not prejudicial to Companys interest. The Company has not provided any guarantees or given security or loans and advances in nature of loans.

(iv) I n our opinion and according to the information and explanations provided to us, the Company has not granted any loans or provided any guarantees or security to the parties covered under Section 185 of the Act. Further, provisions of sections 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of investments, have been complied with by the Company. The Company has not given any loans or guarantee or security.

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the

meaning of provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed there under. Therefore, the clause (v) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) The maintenance of cost records has been specified by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013. We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained by the Company pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014 prescribed by the Central Government under Section 148(1) (d) of the Companies Act, 2013 and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and cost records have been maintained. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) (a) According to the records of the Company examined

by us, undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, duty of customs, cess and any other material statutory dues have been generally regularly deposited with appropriate authorities except in respect of payment of provident funds dues and advance income tax. According to the information and explanations given to us, there were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the aforesaid dues, which were outstanding as on March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable except provident funds dues amounting to H 2.42 Lakh which could not be deposited due to reasons mentioned in note no. 18 (ii).

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) which have not been deposited with the appropriate authority on account of any dispute except as mentioned below:-

Name of the Statute Nature of the Dues Amount * (Rs In Lakh) Period to which the amount relates Forum where Dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax 26,096.82 Assessment year 2020-2021 Commissioner of income tax (Appeals) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax - Assessment year 2021-2022 Commissioner of income tax (Appeals) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax 3,355.04 Assessment year 2022-2023 Commissioner of income tax (Appeals) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax - Assessment year 2023-2024 Commissioner of income tax (Appeals)

*Net of taxes paid

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and representation given to us by the management, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessment under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the provision of clause (viii) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ix) a) I n our opinion and according to the information

and explanations given and books of account and records examined by us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

b) I n our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given and records examined by us, the Company has not raised any money by way of term loans during the year.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us, procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report, prima facie, that funds raised on the short-term basis has not been utilised for long term purposes by the Company.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company does not have any subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies, therefore question of raising taking any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures does not arise.

f) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have any subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies, therefore question of raising any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures does not arise.

(x) a) According to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer; however, in previous year, the Company has raised H 4,30,000.00 Lakh by way of further public offering (FPO) and utilised H 4,29,154.87 Lakh for the purpose for which they were raised till March 31,2023. The FPO proceeds which were un-utilised amounting to H 845.13 Lakh have been utilised by the Company, during the year, for the purpose for which they were raised. Also refer note no. 48 of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company.

b) I n our opinion and according to the information and explanations give to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year under audit.

(xi) a) Based on the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the financial statements and as per information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year. b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section 12 of section 143 of the Act has been filed by auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) In our opinion, Company is not a nidhi company.

Therefore, the provisions of clause (xii) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) I n our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, wherever applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) a) I n our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date, for the period under audit.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him as referred to in section 192 of the Act. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (xv) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) a) To the best of our knowledge and as explained, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

b) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations provided to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year as per the Reserve bank of India Act 1934.

c) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations provided to us, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

d) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations provided to us, the Group does not have any Core Investment Company (CIC).

(xvii) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations provided to us, Company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Therefore, provisions of clause (xviii) of Paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios as given in note no. 43, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) With respect to CSR contribution under section 135 of the Act:

a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, in respect of other than ongoing projects, there were no unspent amount that were required to be transferred to a Fund specified in Schedule VII in compliance with second proviso to sub-section 5 of section 135 of the Act.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, there were no ongoing projects related to Corporate Social Responsibilities. Therefore, provisions of clause (xx) (b) of Paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

"Annexure B" to the Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under the heading "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report of even date to the members of the Patanjali Foods Limited on the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of PATANJALI FOODS LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31,2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (" ICAI") and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements was established and

maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls

system with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31,2024, based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.