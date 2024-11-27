|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|24 Oct 2024
|16 Oct 2024
|Patanjali Foods Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting inter alia to consider and approve unaudited consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 Board to consider declaration of Interim Dividend for financial year 2024-25. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/10/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held on October 24, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|10 Aug 2024
|Patanjali Foods Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulations) we may inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday August 14 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal of raising of funds by way of issuance of equity shares through further public offer right issue preferential issue Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) American Depository Receipts/Global Depository Receipts/Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds or through any other mode and/or combination thereof as may be considered appropriate under applicable law subject to approval of shareholders of the Company and such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required. The Board Meeting to be held on 14/08/2024 Stands Cancelled. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|19 Jul 2024
|11 Jul 2024
|Patanjali Foods Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting inter alia to consider and approve unaudited consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held on July 19, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|1 Jul 2024
|1 Jul 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting dated 01.07.2024
|Board Meeting
|14 May 2024
|4 May 2024
|Patanjali Foods Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone Financial Statements and Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 alongwith the Report of the Auditors thereon. Standalone audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held on May 14, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|26 Apr 2024
|26 Apr 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting dated 26.04.2024
|Board Meeting
|13 Mar 2024
|25 Feb 2024
|Patanjali Foods Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for redemption of Preference Shares of the Company. Board Approves Interim Dividend for FY 2023-2024. Outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of Patanjali Foods Limited (Formerly known as Ruchi Soya Industries Limited) (the Company) Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Patanjali Foods Limited (Formerly known as Ruchi Soya Industries Limited) Pre-mature Redemption of 17922540 - 0.0001% Cumulative Redeemable Non-Convertible Preference Shares of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.03.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Feb 2024
|26 Feb 2024
|Patanjali Foods Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(d) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we may inform you that the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company will consider grant of employee stock options to the eligible employees under PFL Employee Stock Option Plan 2023 at its meeting scheduled to be held on Thursday February 29 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR), we may inform you that the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board of Directors of Patanjali Foods Limited (the Company) has approved the grant of 37,53,039 Stock Options (ESOP) under the PFL Employee Stock Option Plan 2023 (ESOP 2023) to eligible employees of the Company. The disclosure as required pursuant to SEBI Circular no. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023, is enclosed herewith as Annexure-1. The meeting commenced at 01.00 P.M. and concluded at 03.10 P.M. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/02/2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Feb 2024
|29 Jan 2024
|Patanjali Foods Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Letter to Stock exchange for intimation of Board Meeting to consider and approve unaudited financial results of the company for quarter and nine months ended on December 31 2023. Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held on February 08, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024)
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, Dabur, Siemens, GE Vernova, etc.Read More
Patanjali Foods reported a net profit of ₹309 crore for Q2 FY25, showing a 21.4% year-on-year growth compared to ₹254.5 crore in Q2 FY24.Read More
Patanjali Ayurved reported a total profit of ₹578.44 Crore on revenues of ₹7,533.88 Crore for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023.Read More
Here are some of the stocks the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Britannia Industries, PNC Infratech, etc.Read More
The acquisition included Patanjali's home and personal care segments, covering products like dental care, skincare, haircare, and home care.Read More
