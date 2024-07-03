Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorDiamond, Gems and Jewellery
Open₹781.55
Prev. Close₹777.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹41,356.82
Day's High₹793.45
Day's Low₹741.9
52 Week's High₹795.4
52 Week's Low₹321.95
Book Value₹43.18
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)76,563.45
P/E137.31
EPS5.67
Divi. Yield0.15
In H1 FY25, the company's (India) standalone revenue was ₹9,914 Crore, up more than 34% from ₹7,395 Crore in H1 of the previous fiscal year.Read More
In the Middle East, Kalyan Jewellers saw a revenue increase of around 24% over the same period in the previous fiscal year.Read More
In the first quarter of this fiscal, EBITDA climbed by 16.5% to ₹376.1 Crore, up from ₹322.8 Crore in the previous year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, ITC, Kalyan Jewellers, etc.Read More
In comparison to the same period previous year, the company reported a 27% increase in revenue. During the quarter, Kalyan's revenue in the India business increased by 29%Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1,030.05
1,030.05
1,030.05
1,030.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,136.9
2,636.57
2,233.5
1,995.4
Net Worth
4,166.95
3,666.62
3,263.55
3,025.45
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
Revenue
7,325.5
yoy growth (%)
Raw materials
-6,084.14
As % of sales
83.05
Employee costs
-286.83
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
Profit before tax
187.48
Depreciation
-174.02
Tax paid
-49.25
Working capital
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
Op profit growth
EBIT growth
Net profit growth
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
18,548.29
14,071.45
10,817.93
8,573.31
10,100.92
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
18,548.29
14,071.45
10,817.93
8,573.31
10,100.92
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
73.71
37.89
38.29
45.37
80.1
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Titan Company Ltd
TITAN
3,451.65
|92.77
|3,06,215.2
|705
|0.32
|12,268
|168.64
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
KALYANKJIL
777.8
|137.31
|80,302.4
|120.26
|0.15
|5,226.79
|42.13
P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd
PNGJL
690.9
|52.74
|9,376.09
|32.39
|0
|2,001.53
|104.71
Senco Gold Ltd
SENCO
1,133.65
|42.47
|9,275.58
|16.83
|0.17
|1,458.68
|177.02
PC Jeweller Ltd
PCJEWELLER
15.31
|0
|8,268.74
|178.97
|0
|504.97
|6.76
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
T S Kalyanaraman
Whole-time Director
T K Seetharam
Whole-time Director
T K Ramesh
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Salil Nair
Nominee
Anish Kumar Saraf
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Agnihotra Dakshina Murty Chavali
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
T S Anantharaman
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Kishori Jayendra Udeshi
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Anil Sadasivan Nair
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Jishnu R G
Chairman & Independent Directo
Vinod Rai.
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
Summary
Kalyan Jewellers India Limited was originally formed as a sole proprietorship under the name of Kalyan Jewellers at Thrissur in 1993. Thereafter, the sole proprietorship was converted into a Partnership Firm under the name of Kalyan Jewellers on 04 May 2006. Subsequently, the name of the Partnership Firm changed from Kalyan Jewellers to Kalyan Jewellers TSK in the year 2008. The Partnership Firm was thereafter converted into a Private Limited Company on 29 January 2009. The name of the Company was further changed to Kalyan Jewellers India Limited upon conversion to a Public Limited Company on 15 June 2016.The Company is one of the largest jewellery companies in India, founded by Mr. T. S. Kalyanaraman. The Company is engaged in design, manufacture, and sell a wide range of gold, studded and other jewellery products across various price points ranging from jewellery for special occasions, such as weddings, which is the highest selling product category, to daily-wear jewellery. During the FY 2013, pursuant to scheme of amalgamation sanctioned by the High Court of Kerala on 18 September 2012, between the Company and Kalyan Jewellers Salem Private Limited, in the ratio of 55 Equity Shares of the Company for every 50 equity shares of Kalyan Jewellers Salem Private Limited, 14,161,917 Equity Shares allotted to Mr. T.S. Kalyanaraman, 7,852,894 Equity Shares allotted to Mr. T.K. Seetharam, 4,668,042 Equity Shares allotted to Mr. T.K. Ramesh, 786 Equity Shares allotted to Ms. N.V. Ram
Read More
The Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹742.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd is ₹76563.45 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd is 137.31 and 18.48 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd is ₹321.95 and ₹795.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 59.56%, 3 Years at 125.04%, 1 Year at 116.30%, 6 Month at 59.09%, 3 Month at 6.47% and 1 Month at 7.01%.
