Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd Share Price

742.3
(-4.56%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:14:59 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open781.55
  • Day's High793.45
  • 52 Wk High795.4
  • Prev. Close777.8
  • Day's Low741.9
  • 52 Wk Low 321.95
  • Turnover (lac)41,356.82
  • P/E137.31
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value43.18
  • EPS5.67
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)76,563.45
  • Div. Yield0.15
Loading...
  • Open723.6
  • Day's High733.45
  • Spot726.45
  • Prev. Close720.3
  • Day's Low717.45
  • ViewShort Covering
  • Market Lot775
  • OI(Chg %)-72,850 (-6.14%)
  • Roll Over%3.68
  • Roll Cost1.52
  • Traded Vol.13,43,850 (-40.86%)
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Diamond, Gems and Jewellery

Open

781.55

Prev. Close

777.8

Turnover(Lac.)

41,356.82

Day's High

793.45

Day's Low

741.9

52 Week's High

795.4

52 Week's Low

321.95

Book Value

43.18

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

76,563.45

P/E

137.31

EPS

5.67

Divi. Yield

0.15

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd Corporate Action

22 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

22 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 22 Jul, 2024

15 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

10 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.2

Record Date: 10 Aug, 2024

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Kalyan Jewellers logs 32% y-o-y jump in H1FY25 revenue

14 Nov 2024|09:31 AM

In H1 FY25, the company's (India) standalone revenue was ₹9,914 Crore, up more than 34% from ₹7,395 Crore in H1 of the previous fiscal year.

Kalyan Jewellers logs 39% y-o-y growth in Indian business

7 Oct 2024|11:32 AM

In the Middle East, Kalyan Jewellers saw a revenue increase of around 24% over the same period in the previous fiscal year.

Kalyan Jewellers reports 24% y-o-y jump in Q1 net profit

2 Aug 2024|11:19 AM

In the first quarter of this fiscal, EBITDA climbed by 16.5% to ₹376.1 Crore, up from ₹322.8 Crore in the previous year.

Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd August 2024

2 Aug 2024|08:36 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, ITC, Kalyan Jewellers, etc.

Kalyan Jewellers Sets Sights on US Market

5 Jul 2024|01:50 PM

In comparison to the same period previous year, the company reported a 27% increase in revenue. During the quarter, Kalyan's revenue in the India business increased by 29%

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:37 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.03%

Foreign: 0.02%

Indian: 62.87%

Non-Promoter- 29.49%

Institutions: 29.48%

Non-Institutions: 7.61%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1,030.05

1,030.05

1,030.05

1,030.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3,136.9

2,636.57

2,233.5

1,995.4

Net Worth

4,166.95

3,666.62

3,263.55

3,025.45

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021

Revenue

7,325.5

yoy growth (%)

Raw materials

-6,084.14

As % of sales

83.05

Employee costs

-286.83

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021

Profit before tax

187.48

Depreciation

-174.02

Tax paid

-49.25

Working capital

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

Op profit growth

EBIT growth

Net profit growth

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

18,548.29

14,071.45

10,817.93

8,573.31

10,100.92

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

18,548.29

14,071.45

10,817.93

8,573.31

10,100.92

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

73.71

37.89

38.29

45.37

80.1

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Titan Company Ltd

TITAN

3,451.65

92.773,06,215.27050.3212,268168.64

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd

KALYANKJIL

777.8

137.3180,302.4120.260.155,226.7942.13

P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd

PNGJL

690.9

52.749,376.0932.3902,001.53104.71

Senco Gold Ltd

SENCO

1,133.65

42.479,275.5816.830.171,458.68177.02

PC Jeweller Ltd

PCJEWELLER

15.31

08,268.74178.970504.976.76

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

T S Kalyanaraman

Whole-time Director

T K Seetharam

Whole-time Director

T K Ramesh

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Salil Nair

Nominee

Anish Kumar Saraf

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Agnihotra Dakshina Murty Chavali

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

T S Anantharaman

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Kishori Jayendra Udeshi

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Anil Sadasivan Nair

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Jishnu R G

Chairman & Independent Directo

Vinod Rai.

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd

Summary

Kalyan Jewellers India Limited was originally formed as a sole proprietorship under the name of Kalyan Jewellers at Thrissur in 1993. Thereafter, the sole proprietorship was converted into a Partnership Firm under the name of Kalyan Jewellers on 04 May 2006. Subsequently, the name of the Partnership Firm changed from Kalyan Jewellers to Kalyan Jewellers TSK in the year 2008. The Partnership Firm was thereafter converted into a Private Limited Company on 29 January 2009. The name of the Company was further changed to Kalyan Jewellers India Limited upon conversion to a Public Limited Company on 15 June 2016.The Company is one of the largest jewellery companies in India, founded by Mr. T. S. Kalyanaraman. The Company is engaged in design, manufacture, and sell a wide range of gold, studded and other jewellery products across various price points ranging from jewellery for special occasions, such as weddings, which is the highest selling product category, to daily-wear jewellery. During the FY 2013, pursuant to scheme of amalgamation sanctioned by the High Court of Kerala on 18 September 2012, between the Company and Kalyan Jewellers Salem Private Limited, in the ratio of 55 Equity Shares of the Company for every 50 equity shares of Kalyan Jewellers Salem Private Limited, 14,161,917 Equity Shares allotted to Mr. T.S. Kalyanaraman, 7,852,894 Equity Shares allotted to Mr. T.K. Seetharam, 4,668,042 Equity Shares allotted to Mr. T.K. Ramesh, 786 Equity Shares allotted to Ms. N.V. Ram
Company FAQs

What is the Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd share price today?

The Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹742.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd is ₹76563.45 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd is 137.31 and 18.48 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd is ₹321.95 and ₹795.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd?

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 59.56%, 3 Years at 125.04%, 1 Year at 116.30%, 6 Month at 59.09%, 3 Month at 6.47% and 1 Month at 7.01%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 62.90 %
Institutions - 29.49 %
Public - 7.62 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

