Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd Corporate Actions

599
(4.52%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:29:59 PM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

15/01/2024calendar-icon
14/01/2025calendar-icon

10 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.2

Record Date: 10 Aug, 2024

arrow

22 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

15 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

22 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 22 Jul, 2024

arrow

Kalyan Jewellers: Related News

Kalyan Jewellers logs 32% y-o-y jump in H1FY25 revenue

Kalyan Jewellers logs 32% y-o-y jump in H1FY25 revenue

14 Nov 2024|09:31 AM

In H1 FY25, the company's (India) standalone revenue was ₹9,914 Crore, up more than 34% from ₹7,395 Crore in H1 of the previous fiscal year.

Read More
Kalyan Jewellers logs 39% y-o-y growth in Indian business

Kalyan Jewellers logs 39% y-o-y growth in Indian business

7 Oct 2024|11:32 AM

In the Middle East, Kalyan Jewellers saw a revenue increase of around 24% over the same period in the previous fiscal year.

Read More
Kalyan Jewellers reports 24% y-o-y jump in Q1 net profit

Kalyan Jewellers reports 24% y-o-y jump in Q1 net profit

2 Aug 2024|11:19 AM

In the first quarter of this fiscal, EBITDA climbed by 16.5% to ₹376.1 Crore, up from ₹322.8 Crore in the previous year.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd August 2024

2 Aug 2024|08:36 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, ITC, Kalyan Jewellers, etc.

Read More
Kalyan Jewellers Sets Sights on US Market

Kalyan Jewellers Sets Sights on US Market

5 Jul 2024|01:50 PM

In comparison to the same period previous year, the company reported a 27% increase in revenue. During the quarter, Kalyan's revenue in the India business increased by 29%

Read More
