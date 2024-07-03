Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
6,065.48
5,535.48
4,534.93
5,223.08
4,414.54
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
6,065.48
5,535.48
4,534.93
5,223.08
4,414.54
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
25.99
22.16
28.8
20.13
13.13
Total Income
6,091.48
5,557.64
4,563.73
5,243.21
4,427.67
Total Expenditure
5,738.24
5,159.45
4,228.69
4,853.26
4,100.88
PBIDT
353.24
398.19
335.04
389.95
326.79
Interest
90.32
85.23
77.81
81.66
81.71
PBDT
262.92
312.96
257.23
308.28
245.08
Depreciation
84.97
75.47
73.56
69.73
66.94
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
52.32
89.5
45.33
59.82
45.49
Deferred Tax
-4.71
-29.57
0.85
-1.64
-2.22
Reported Profit After Tax
130.33
177.56
137.49
180.37
134.87
Minority Interest After NP
-0.28
-0.21
-0.11
-0.24
-0.38
Net Profit after Minority Interest
130.61
177.77
137.6
180.61
135.25
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
130.61
177.77
137.6
180.61
135.25
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.27
1.73
1.34
1.75
1.31
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
12
0
0
Equity
1,031.23
1,030.05
1,030.05
1,030.05
1,030.05
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
5.82
7.19
7.38
7.46
7.4
PBDTM(%)
4.33
5.65
5.67
5.9
5.55
PATM(%)
2.14
3.2
3.03
3.45
3.05
In H1 FY25, the company's (India) standalone revenue was ₹9,914 Crore, up more than 34% from ₹7,395 Crore in H1 of the previous fiscal year.Read More
In the Middle East, Kalyan Jewellers saw a revenue increase of around 24% over the same period in the previous fiscal year.Read More
In the first quarter of this fiscal, EBITDA climbed by 16.5% to ₹376.1 Crore, up from ₹322.8 Crore in the previous year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, ITC, Kalyan Jewellers, etc.Read More
In comparison to the same period previous year, the company reported a 27% increase in revenue. During the quarter, Kalyan's revenue in the India business increased by 29%Read More
