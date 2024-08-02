iifl-logo

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Kalyan Jewellers reports 24% y-o-y jump in Q1 net profit

2 Aug 2024 , 11:19 AM

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd reported a 23.6% YoY increase in net profit of ₹177.8 Crore for the first quarter ending June 30, 2024.

In the same quarter, Kalyan Jewellers India reported a net profit of ₹144 Crore, according to a regulatory filing. Revenue from operations climbed by 26.5% to ₹5,535.5 Crore, up from ₹4,375.7 Crore in the previous fiscal year.

In the first quarter of this fiscal, EBITDA climbed by 16.5% to ₹376.1 Crore, up from ₹322.8 Crore in the previous year.

The EBITDA margin was 6.8% in the reporting quarter, compared to 7.4% in the same time last fiscal year.

In terms of geography, total revenue from India increased 29% YoY to ₹4,687.5 Crore during the quarter, while same-store sales growth (SSSG) increased 12% YoY. During the quarter, 13 new showrooms were added in India.

Revenue from the Middle East area climbed 16% year on year to ₹810.5 Crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue growth was primarily driven by a 10% increase in same-store sales. The number of showrooms was 36 in Q1 FY25, compared to 33 in Q1 FY24.

Kalyan Jewellers, based in Kerala, is one of India’s leading jewellery dealers, having a presence throughout the Middle East.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

