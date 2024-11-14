Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-15.12
3.37
-7.17
Op profit growth
-21.82
31
-20.8
EBIT growth
-31
50.3
-28.95
Net profit growth
-104.4
-4,065.5
-102.53
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
6.93
7.52
5.93
6.96
EBIT margin
4.83
5.95
4.09
5.34
Net profit margin
-0.07
1.41
-0.03
1.35
RoCE
6.51
10.35
6.72
RoNW
-0.06
1.71
-0.04
RoA
-0.02
0.61
-0.01
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-0.06
1.7
-0.06
1.68
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-2.24
-1.14
-2.7
-0.71
Book value per share
27.43
25.75
23.88
23.47
Valuation ratios
P/E
-1,135
P/CEPS
-30.33
P/B
2.48
EV/EBIDTA
15.63
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-115.43
-35.58
-123.24
-34.04
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
6.94
6.51
6.13
Inventory days
213.36
166.6
177.86
Creditor days
-28.75
-19.26
-23.35
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.1
-1.58
-1.05
-1.61
Net debt / equity
1.05
1.33
1.47
1.55
Net debt / op. profit
5.02
3.8
5.1
4.17
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-82.97
-83.07
-83.9
-83.61
Employee costs
-3.86
-3.53
-3.9
-3.5
Other costs
-6.22
-5.85
-6.25
-5.91
In H1 FY25, the company's (India) standalone revenue was ₹9,914 Crore, up more than 34% from ₹7,395 Crore in H1 of the previous fiscal year.Read More
In the Middle East, Kalyan Jewellers saw a revenue increase of around 24% over the same period in the previous fiscal year.Read More
In the first quarter of this fiscal, EBITDA climbed by 16.5% to ₹376.1 Crore, up from ₹322.8 Crore in the previous year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, ITC, Kalyan Jewellers, etc.Read More
In comparison to the same period previous year, the company reported a 27% increase in revenue. During the quarter, Kalyan's revenue in the India business increased by 29%Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
