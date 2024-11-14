iifl-logo-icon 1
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd Key Ratios

502.1
(-6.88%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:59 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-15.12

3.37

-7.17

Op profit growth

-21.82

31

-20.8

EBIT growth

-31

50.3

-28.95

Net profit growth

-104.4

-4,065.5

-102.53

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

6.93

7.52

5.93

6.96

EBIT margin

4.83

5.95

4.09

5.34

Net profit margin

-0.07

1.41

-0.03

1.35

RoCE

6.51

10.35

6.72

RoNW

-0.06

1.71

-0.04

RoA

-0.02

0.61

-0.01

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-0.06

1.7

-0.06

1.68

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-2.24

-1.14

-2.7

-0.71

Book value per share

27.43

25.75

23.88

23.47

Valuation ratios

P/E

-1,135

P/CEPS

-30.33

P/B

2.48

EV/EBIDTA

15.63

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-115.43

-35.58

-123.24

-34.04

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

6.94

6.51

6.13

Inventory days

213.36

166.6

177.86

Creditor days

-28.75

-19.26

-23.35

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.1

-1.58

-1.05

-1.61

Net debt / equity

1.05

1.33

1.47

1.55

Net debt / op. profit

5.02

3.8

5.1

4.17

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-82.97

-83.07

-83.9

-83.61

Employee costs

-3.86

-3.53

-3.9

-3.5

Other costs

-6.22

-5.85

-6.25

-5.91

Kalyan Jewellers : related Articles

Kalyan Jewellers logs 32% y-o-y jump in H1FY25 revenue
14 Nov 2024|09:31 AM

Kalyan Jewellers logs 32% y-o-y jump in H1FY25 revenue

14 Nov 2024|09:31 AM

In H1 FY25, the company's (India) standalone revenue was ₹9,914 Crore, up more than 34% from ₹7,395 Crore in H1 of the previous fiscal year.

Kalyan Jewellers logs 39% y-o-y growth in Indian business
7 Oct 2024|11:32 AM

Kalyan Jewellers logs 39% y-o-y growth in Indian business

7 Oct 2024|11:32 AM

In the Middle East, Kalyan Jewellers saw a revenue increase of around 24% over the same period in the previous fiscal year.

Kalyan Jewellers reports 24% y-o-y jump in Q1 net profit
2 Aug 2024|11:19 AM

Kalyan Jewellers reports 24% y-o-y jump in Q1 net profit

2 Aug 2024|11:19 AM

In the first quarter of this fiscal, EBITDA climbed by 16.5% to ₹376.1 Crore, up from ₹322.8 Crore in the previous year.

Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd August 2024
2 Aug 2024|08:36 AM

Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd August 2024

2 Aug 2024|08:36 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, ITC, Kalyan Jewellers, etc.

Kalyan Jewellers Sets Sights on US Market
5 Jul 2024|01:50 PM

Kalyan Jewellers Sets Sights on US Market

5 Jul 2024|01:50 PM

In comparison to the same period previous year, the company reported a 27% increase in revenue. During the quarter, Kalyan's revenue in the India business increased by 29%

