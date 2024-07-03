iifl-logo-icon 1
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd Half Yearly Results

692.25
(-4.25%)
Jan 8, 2025|02:09:59 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Mar-2024Sept-2023Mar-2023Sept-2022

Gross Sales

11,600.96

9,758.01

8,790.28

7,265.9

6,805.55

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

11,600.96

9,758.01

8,790.28

7,265.9

6,805.55

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

48.15

48.93

24.78

21.51

16.38

Total Income

11,649.11

9,806.94

8,815.06

7,287.41

6,821.93

Total Expenditure

10,897.69

9,081.95

8,153.67

6,715.43

6,275.24

PBIDT

751.42

724.99

661.38

571.98

546.69

Interest

175.54

159.48

163.76

157.42

145.14

PBDT

575.88

565.51

497.62

414.56

401.55

Depreciation

160.44

143.29

131.01

125.28

119.3

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

141.82

105.15

92.97

82.07

72.94

Deferred Tax

-34.27

-0.79

-4.79

-11.03

-4.39

Reported Profit After Tax

307.89

317.86

278.42

218.24

213.69

Minority Interest After NP

-0.48

-0.35

-0.71

-0.55

-0.63

Net Profit after Minority Interest

308.37

318.21

279.14

218.78

214.32

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

-33.25

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

308.37

318.21

279.14

252.03

214.32

EPS (Unit Curr.)

2.99

3.09

2.71

2.12

2.08

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

1,031.23

1,030.05

1,030.05

1,030.05

1,030.05

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

6.47

7.42

7.52

7.87

8.03

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

2.65

3.25

3.16

3

3.13

Kalyan Jewellers: Related NEWS

Kalyan Jewellers logs 32% y-o-y jump in H1FY25 revenue

Kalyan Jewellers logs 32% y-o-y jump in H1FY25 revenue

14 Nov 2024|09:31 AM

In H1 FY25, the company's (India) standalone revenue was ₹9,914 Crore, up more than 34% from ₹7,395 Crore in H1 of the previous fiscal year.

Read More
Kalyan Jewellers logs 39% y-o-y growth in Indian business

Kalyan Jewellers logs 39% y-o-y growth in Indian business

7 Oct 2024|11:32 AM

In the Middle East, Kalyan Jewellers saw a revenue increase of around 24% over the same period in the previous fiscal year.

Read More
Kalyan Jewellers reports 24% y-o-y jump in Q1 net profit

Kalyan Jewellers reports 24% y-o-y jump in Q1 net profit

2 Aug 2024|11:19 AM

In the first quarter of this fiscal, EBITDA climbed by 16.5% to ₹376.1 Crore, up from ₹322.8 Crore in the previous year.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd August 2024

2 Aug 2024|08:36 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, ITC, Kalyan Jewellers, etc.

Read More
Kalyan Jewellers Sets Sights on US Market

Kalyan Jewellers Sets Sights on US Market

5 Jul 2024|01:50 PM

In comparison to the same period previous year, the company reported a 27% increase in revenue. During the quarter, Kalyan's revenue in the India business increased by 29%

Read More

