Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd Annually Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
18,548.29
14,071.45
10,817.93
8,573.31
10,100.92
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
18,548.29
14,071.45
10,817.93
8,573.31
10,100.92
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
73.71
37.89
38.29
45.37
80.1
Total Income
18,621.99
14,109.34
10,856.23
8,618.67
10,181.02
Total Expenditure
17,235.63
12,990.67
10,003.43
7,979
9,340.65
PBIDT
1,386.37
1,118.67
852.8
639.68
840.37
Interest
323.24
302.57
322.36
375.42
380.32
PBDT
1,063.13
816.11
530.43
264.26
460.05
Depreciation
274.3
244.58
231.58
224.9
239.17
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
198.12
155.01
81.29
76.14
59.13
Deferred Tax
-5.58
-15.42
-6.47
-30.71
19.48
Reported Profit After Tax
596.29
431.93
224.03
-6.07
142.28
Minority Interest After NP
-1.06
-1.17
-0.18
0.23
-0.72
Net Profit after Minority Interest
597.35
433.11
224.21
-6.3
143
Extra-ordinary Items
0
-24.23
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
597.35
457.34
224.21
-6.3
143
EPS (Unit Curr.)
5.8
4.2
2.18
-0.07
1.7
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
12
5
0
0
0
Equity
1,030.05
1,030.05
1,030.05
1,030.05
839.24
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
7.47
7.94
7.88
7.46
8.31
PBDTM(%)
5.73
5.79
4.9
3.08
4.55
PATM(%)
3.21
3.06
2.07
-0.07
1.4
In H1 FY25, the company's (India) standalone revenue was ₹9,914 Crore, up more than 34% from ₹7,395 Crore in H1 of the previous fiscal year.Read More
In the Middle East, Kalyan Jewellers saw a revenue increase of around 24% over the same period in the previous fiscal year.Read More
In the first quarter of this fiscal, EBITDA climbed by 16.5% to ₹376.1 Crore, up from ₹322.8 Crore in the previous year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, ITC, Kalyan Jewellers, etc.Read More
In comparison to the same period previous year, the company reported a 27% increase in revenue. During the quarter, Kalyan's revenue in the India business increased by 29%Read More
