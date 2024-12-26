Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Ol (lots)
|Call Price
|Strike Price
|Put Price
|Ol (lots)
|-
|-
|620
|₹0.05-91.66%
|10,0758.33%
|-
|-
|640
|₹0.05-92.85%
|96,1000.81%
|2,3250%
|₹87.70%
|650
|₹0.05-66.66%
|51,150-12%
|7750%
|₹91.90%
|660
|₹0.1-60%
|20,150-7.14%
|-
|-
|670
|₹0.050%
|14,7250%
|7750%
|₹51.85-17.95%
|680
|₹0.05-80%
|1,98,400-9.21%
|4,6500%
|₹39.750%
|690
|₹0.05-85.71%
|1,20,125-3.72%
|53,475-2.81%
|₹28.342.92%
|700
|₹0.05-94.11%
|92,225-47.80%
|17,8250%
|₹15.227.19%
|710
|₹0.05-97.61%
|75,175-3%
|77,500-23.66%
|₹7.723.2%
|720
|₹0.05-99.03%
|1,17,800-15.55%
|1,10,050-58.23%
|₹0.05-98.14%
|730
|₹1-91.63%
|99,975-10.41%
|3,31,700-14.74%
|₹0.05-95.65%
|740
|₹12.8-30.62%
|1,55,775-6.94%
|5,71,175-5.26%
|₹0.05-85.71%
|750
|₹18.1-36.37%
|1,44,150-6.06%
|3,58,050-5.52%
|₹0.05-75%
|760
|₹37-6.56%
|37,200-37.66%
|3,38,675-19.66%
|₹0.05-80%
|770
|₹48-15.04%
|1,02,300-21.89%
|4,73,525-26.11%
|₹0.05-80%
|780
|₹58-8.73%
|1,06,175-9.86%
|3,35,575-17.52%
|₹0.05-75%
|790
|₹68.80%
|28,6750%
|7,02,925-21.33%
|₹0.05-75%
|800
|₹75.80%
|24,8000%
|2,17,000-1.40%
|₹0.05-66.66%
|810
|-
|-
|4,46,4000%
|₹0.050%
|820
|-
|-
|1,03,8500%
|₹0.10%
|830
|-
|-
|4,06,8750%
|₹0.050%
|840
|-
|-
|1,18,5750%
|₹0.050%
|850
|-
|-
|43,400-3.44%
|₹0.05-50%
|860
|-
|-
|1,22,4500%
|₹0.05-75%
|870
|-
|-
|88,350-0.86%
|₹0.05-66.66%
|880
|₹104.10%
|7750%
In H1 FY25, the company's (India) standalone revenue was ₹9,914 Crore, up more than 34% from ₹7,395 Crore in H1 of the previous fiscal year.Read More
In the Middle East, Kalyan Jewellers saw a revenue increase of around 24% over the same period in the previous fiscal year.Read More
In the first quarter of this fiscal, EBITDA climbed by 16.5% to ₹376.1 Crore, up from ₹322.8 Crore in the previous year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, ITC, Kalyan Jewellers, etc.Read More
In comparison to the same period previous year, the company reported a 27% increase in revenue. During the quarter, Kalyan's revenue in the India business increased by 29%Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.