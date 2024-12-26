iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd Option Chain

625.5
(-5.59%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:57 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
--620₹0.05-91.66%10,0758.33%
--640₹0.05-92.85%96,1000.81%
2,3250%₹87.70%650₹0.05-66.66%51,150-12%
7750%₹91.90%660₹0.1-60%20,150-7.14%
--670₹0.050%14,7250%
7750%₹51.85-17.95%680₹0.05-80%1,98,400-9.21%
4,6500%₹39.750%690₹0.05-85.71%1,20,125-3.72%
53,475-2.81%₹28.342.92%700₹0.05-94.11%92,225-47.80%
17,8250%₹15.227.19%710₹0.05-97.61%75,175-3%
77,500-23.66%₹7.723.2%720₹0.05-99.03%1,17,800-15.55%
1,10,050-58.23%₹0.05-98.14%730₹1-91.63%99,975-10.41%
3,31,700-14.74%₹0.05-95.65%740₹12.8-30.62%1,55,775-6.94%
5,71,175-5.26%₹0.05-85.71%750₹18.1-36.37%1,44,150-6.06%
3,58,050-5.52%₹0.05-75%760₹37-6.56%37,200-37.66%
3,38,675-19.66%₹0.05-80%770₹48-15.04%1,02,300-21.89%
4,73,525-26.11%₹0.05-80%780₹58-8.73%1,06,175-9.86%
3,35,575-17.52%₹0.05-75%790₹68.80%28,6750%
7,02,925-21.33%₹0.05-75%800₹75.80%24,8000%
2,17,000-1.40%₹0.05-66.66%810--
4,46,4000%₹0.050%820--
1,03,8500%₹0.10%830--
4,06,8750%₹0.050%840--
1,18,5750%₹0.050%850--
43,400-3.44%₹0.05-50%860--
1,22,4500%₹0.05-75%870--
88,350-0.86%₹0.05-66.66%880₹104.10%7750%

Kalyan Jewellers: Related NEWS

Kalyan Jewellers logs 32% y-o-y jump in H1FY25 revenue

Kalyan Jewellers logs 32% y-o-y jump in H1FY25 revenue

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Nov 2024|09:31 AM

In H1 FY25, the company's (India) standalone revenue was ₹9,914 Crore, up more than 34% from ₹7,395 Crore in H1 of the previous fiscal year.

Read More
Kalyan Jewellers logs 39% y-o-y growth in Indian business

Kalyan Jewellers logs 39% y-o-y growth in Indian business

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Oct 2024|11:32 AM

In the Middle East, Kalyan Jewellers saw a revenue increase of around 24% over the same period in the previous fiscal year.

Read More
Kalyan Jewellers reports 24% y-o-y jump in Q1 net profit

Kalyan Jewellers reports 24% y-o-y jump in Q1 net profit

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Aug 2024|11:19 AM

In the first quarter of this fiscal, EBITDA climbed by 16.5% to ₹376.1 Crore, up from ₹322.8 Crore in the previous year.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Aug 2024|08:36 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, ITC, Kalyan Jewellers, etc.

Read More
Kalyan Jewellers Sets Sights on US Market

Kalyan Jewellers Sets Sights on US Market

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Jul 2024|01:50 PM

In comparison to the same period previous year, the company reported a 27% increase in revenue. During the quarter, Kalyan's revenue in the India business increased by 29%

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.