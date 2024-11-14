Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1,030.05
1,030.05
1,030.05
1,030.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,136.9
2,636.57
2,233.5
1,995.4
Net Worth
4,166.95
3,666.62
3,263.55
3,025.45
Minority Interest
Debt
2,151.17
2,415.19
2,385.16
2,546.7
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.03
3.09
11.82
26.34
Total Liabilities
6,318.15
6,084.9
5,660.53
5,598.49
Fixed Assets
1,664.11
1,311.32
1,403.11
1,483.94
Intangible Assets
Investments
773.41
767.6
767.6
754.85
Deferred Tax Asset Net
60.47
55.54
51.32
67.92
Networking Capital
3,167.85
3,330.95
2,976.65
2,392.28
Inventories
6,740.42
5,713.87
4,745.65
4,388.13
Inventory Days
218.64
Sundry Debtors
169.73
107.57
4.46
3.99
Debtor Days
0.19
Other Current Assets
867.87
625.38
333.75
340.45
Sundry Creditors
-1,534.03
-968.5
-495.26
-558.05
Creditor Days
27.8
Other Current Liabilities
-3,076.14
-2,147.37
-1,611.95
-1,782.24
Cash
652.3
619.5
461.86
899.5
Total Assets
6,318.14
6,084.91
5,660.54
5,598.49
In H1 FY25, the company's (India) standalone revenue was ₹9,914 Crore, up more than 34% from ₹7,395 Crore in H1 of the previous fiscal year.Read More
In the Middle East, Kalyan Jewellers saw a revenue increase of around 24% over the same period in the previous fiscal year.Read More
In the first quarter of this fiscal, EBITDA climbed by 16.5% to ₹376.1 Crore, up from ₹322.8 Crore in the previous year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, ITC, Kalyan Jewellers, etc.Read More
In comparison to the same period previous year, the company reported a 27% increase in revenue. During the quarter, Kalyan's revenue in the India business increased by 29%Read More
