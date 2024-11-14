iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd Balance Sheet

625.5
(-5.59%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:57 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1,030.05

1,030.05

1,030.05

1,030.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3,136.9

2,636.57

2,233.5

1,995.4

Net Worth

4,166.95

3,666.62

3,263.55

3,025.45

Minority Interest

Debt

2,151.17

2,415.19

2,385.16

2,546.7

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.03

3.09

11.82

26.34

Total Liabilities

6,318.15

6,084.9

5,660.53

5,598.49

Fixed Assets

1,664.11

1,311.32

1,403.11

1,483.94

Intangible Assets

Investments

773.41

767.6

767.6

754.85

Deferred Tax Asset Net

60.47

55.54

51.32

67.92

Networking Capital

3,167.85

3,330.95

2,976.65

2,392.28

Inventories

6,740.42

5,713.87

4,745.65

4,388.13

Inventory Days

218.64

Sundry Debtors

169.73

107.57

4.46

3.99

Debtor Days

0.19

Other Current Assets

867.87

625.38

333.75

340.45

Sundry Creditors

-1,534.03

-968.5

-495.26

-558.05

Creditor Days

27.8

Other Current Liabilities

-3,076.14

-2,147.37

-1,611.95

-1,782.24

Cash

652.3

619.5

461.86

899.5

Total Assets

6,318.14

6,084.91

5,660.54

5,598.49

Kalyan Jewellers : related Articles

Kalyan Jewellers logs 32% y-o-y jump in H1FY25 revenue

Kalyan Jewellers logs 32% y-o-y jump in H1FY25 revenue

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Nov 2024|09:31 AM

In H1 FY25, the company's (India) standalone revenue was ₹9,914 Crore, up more than 34% from ₹7,395 Crore in H1 of the previous fiscal year.

Read More
Kalyan Jewellers logs 39% y-o-y growth in Indian business

Kalyan Jewellers logs 39% y-o-y growth in Indian business

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Oct 2024|11:32 AM

In the Middle East, Kalyan Jewellers saw a revenue increase of around 24% over the same period in the previous fiscal year.

Read More
Kalyan Jewellers reports 24% y-o-y jump in Q1 net profit

Kalyan Jewellers reports 24% y-o-y jump in Q1 net profit

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Aug 2024|11:19 AM

In the first quarter of this fiscal, EBITDA climbed by 16.5% to ₹376.1 Crore, up from ₹322.8 Crore in the previous year.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Aug 2024|08:36 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, ITC, Kalyan Jewellers, etc.

Read More
Kalyan Jewellers Sets Sights on US Market

Kalyan Jewellers Sets Sights on US Market

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Jul 2024|01:50 PM

In comparison to the same period previous year, the company reported a 27% increase in revenue. During the quarter, Kalyan's revenue in the India business increased by 29%

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.