iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Top Stocks for Today - 31st January 2025

31 Jan 2025 , 07:05 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Waaree Energies: The energy business announced a four-fold jump in its Q3FY25 net profit at ₹493 crore, versus ₹124.50 crore in the previous corresponding period. The revenue from operations logged a jump of 116% y-o-y to ₹3,457 Crore as compared to ₹1,596 Crore in the previous comparable period.

Bank of Baroda: Bank of Baroda announced its results for the third quarter ended December 2024 on Thursday. The company has reported an increase of 5.6% y-o-y in its net profit for Q3FY25 at ₹4,837 Crore against ₹4,579 Crore in the previous corresponding quarter.

Bajaj Finserv: Bajaj Finserv reported a marginal 3.4% y-o-y surge in its Q3 net profit at ₹2,231 Crore against ₹2,158 Crore in the previous corresponding quarter. The company’s revenue registered a growth of 10% y-o-y at ₹32,042 Crore against ₹29,038 Crore in Q3FY25. The company’s Asset Under Management (AUM) for December quarter stands at ₹3,98,043 Crore.

Kalyan Jewellers: Kalyan Jewellers announced its results for the quarter ended December 2024, and reported a robust growth in its revenue and net profit. The company’s net profit was reported at ₹218.80 Crore, up by 21.20% y-o-y against ₹180.60 Crore in the previous comparable quarter.

Tata Consumer: Tata Consumer Products announced its results for the quarter ended December 2024. The company’s revenue for the quarter under review witnessed a growth of 17% y-o-y to ₹4,443 Crore. Company’s net profit for the quarter stood flat at ₹279 Crore. 

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • top stocks
  • Top stocks for today
  • Top stocks in focus
  • Top Stocks to Focus
  • top stocks today
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Titagarh Rail Q3 Profit Falls 16% YoY

Titagarh Rail Q3 Profit Falls 16% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|11:34 PM
Shilpa Medicare Gets CDSCO Nod for NAFLD Drug

Shilpa Medicare Gets CDSCO Nod for NAFLD Drug

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|11:09 PM
Hindalco Q3 Profit Soars 75% YoY

Hindalco Q3 Profit Soars 75% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|10:53 PM
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Q3 Profit Rises 14% YoY

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Q3 Profit Rises 14% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|05:23 PM
ITD Cementation Q3 Profit Rises 11% YoY

ITD Cementation Q3 Profit Rises 11% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|05:05 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.