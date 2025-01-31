Top Stocks for Today - 31st January 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Waaree Energies: The energy business announced a four-fold jump in its Q3FY25 net profit at ₹493 crore, versus ₹124.50 crore in the previous corresponding period. The revenue from operations logged a jump of 116% y-o-y to ₹3,457 Crore as compared to ₹1,596 Crore in the previous comparable period.

Bank of Baroda: Bank of Baroda announced its results for the third quarter ended December 2024 on Thursday. The company has reported an increase of 5.6% y-o-y in its net profit for Q3FY25 at ₹4,837 Crore against ₹4,579 Crore in the previous corresponding quarter.

Bajaj Finserv: Bajaj Finserv reported a marginal 3.4% y-o-y surge in its Q3 net profit at ₹2,231 Crore against ₹2,158 Crore in the previous corresponding quarter. The company’s revenue registered a growth of 10% y-o-y at ₹32,042 Crore against ₹29,038 Crore in Q3FY25. The company’s Asset Under Management (AUM) for December quarter stands at ₹3,98,043 Crore.

Kalyan Jewellers: Kalyan Jewellers announced its results for the quarter ended December 2024, and reported a robust growth in its revenue and net profit. The company’s net profit was reported at ₹218.80 Crore, up by 21.20% y-o-y against ₹180.60 Crore in the previous comparable quarter.

Tata Consumer: Tata Consumer Products announced its results for the quarter ended December 2024. The company’s revenue for the quarter under review witnessed a growth of 17% y-o-y to ₹4,443 Crore. Company’s net profit for the quarter stood flat at ₹279 Crore.

