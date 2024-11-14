iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

744.55
(-4.27%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd

Kalyan Jewellers FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021

Profit before tax

187.48

Depreciation

-174.02

Tax paid

-49.25

Working capital

Other operating items

Operating

Capital expenditure

Free cash flow

Equity raised

Investing

Financing

Dividends paid

0

Net in cash

Kalyan Jewellers : related Articles

Kalyan Jewellers logs 32% y-o-y jump in H1FY25 revenue

Kalyan Jewellers logs 32% y-o-y jump in H1FY25 revenue

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Nov 2024|09:31 AM

In H1 FY25, the company's (India) standalone revenue was ₹9,914 Crore, up more than 34% from ₹7,395 Crore in H1 of the previous fiscal year.

Read More
Kalyan Jewellers logs 39% y-o-y growth in Indian business

Kalyan Jewellers logs 39% y-o-y growth in Indian business

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Oct 2024|11:32 AM

In the Middle East, Kalyan Jewellers saw a revenue increase of around 24% over the same period in the previous fiscal year.

Read More
Kalyan Jewellers reports 24% y-o-y jump in Q1 net profit

Kalyan Jewellers reports 24% y-o-y jump in Q1 net profit

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Aug 2024|11:19 AM

In the first quarter of this fiscal, EBITDA climbed by 16.5% to ₹376.1 Crore, up from ₹322.8 Crore in the previous year.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Aug 2024|08:36 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, ITC, Kalyan Jewellers, etc.

Read More
Kalyan Jewellers Sets Sights on US Market

Kalyan Jewellers Sets Sights on US Market

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Jul 2024|01:50 PM

In comparison to the same period previous year, the company reported a 27% increase in revenue. During the quarter, Kalyan's revenue in the India business increased by 29%

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.