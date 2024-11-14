iifl-logo-icon 1
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd Shareholding Pattern

625.5
(-5.59%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:57 PM

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

0.02%

0.02%

0.02%

0.02%

0.02%

Indian

62.82%

62.87%

60.56%

60.6%

60.53%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

29.94%

29.48%

32.94%

32.11%

31.68%

Non-Institutions

7.2%

7.61%

6.46%

7.26%

7.75%

Total Non-Promoter

37.15%

37.1%

39.41%

39.37%

39.44%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.02%

Foreign: 0.02%

Indian: 62.82%

Non-Promoter- 29.94%

Institutions: 29.94%

Non-Institutions: 7.20%

Custodian: 0.00%

Kalyan Jewellers: Related NEWS

Kalyan Jewellers logs 32% y-o-y jump in H1FY25 revenue

Kalyan Jewellers logs 32% y-o-y jump in H1FY25 revenue

14 Nov 2024|09:31 AM

In H1 FY25, the company's (India) standalone revenue was ₹9,914 Crore, up more than 34% from ₹7,395 Crore in H1 of the previous fiscal year.

Kalyan Jewellers logs 39% y-o-y growth in Indian business

Kalyan Jewellers logs 39% y-o-y growth in Indian business

7 Oct 2024|11:32 AM

In the Middle East, Kalyan Jewellers saw a revenue increase of around 24% over the same period in the previous fiscal year.

Kalyan Jewellers reports 24% y-o-y jump in Q1 net profit

Kalyan Jewellers reports 24% y-o-y jump in Q1 net profit

2 Aug 2024|11:19 AM

In the first quarter of this fiscal, EBITDA climbed by 16.5% to ₹376.1 Crore, up from ₹322.8 Crore in the previous year.

Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd August 2024

2 Aug 2024|08:36 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, ITC, Kalyan Jewellers, etc.

Kalyan Jewellers Sets Sights on US Market

Kalyan Jewellers Sets Sights on US Market

5 Jul 2024|01:50 PM

In comparison to the same period previous year, the company reported a 27% increase in revenue. During the quarter, Kalyan's revenue in the India business increased by 29%

QUICKLINKS FOR Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd

