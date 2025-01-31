iifl-logo-icon 1
Kalyan Jewellers posts robust growth in Q3 revenue and profit

31 Jan 2025 , 10:00 AM

Kalyan Jewellers announced its results for the quarter ended December 2024, and stated that the company has logged a robust growth in its revenue and net profit. The company’s net profit reached ₹218.80 Crore, up by 21.20% y-o-y against ₹180.60 Crore in the previous corresponding quarter.

The company’s revenue also logged a sharp jump of 39.50% in its revenue at ₹7,286.80 Crore versus ₹5,223 Crore in Q3FY24.

However, despite excellent performance during the quarter, EBITDA margins declined to 6% in Q3FY25, against 7.1% in Q3FY24.

The company’s strong growth in Q3 was fueled by a 42% jump in standalone revenue from its Indian operations, standing at ₹6,393 Crore against ₹4,512 Crore in the previous corresponding quarter.

This increase was mostly due to Christmas and wedding season demand, notably for gold and studded jewellery. The company recorded a solid 24% gain in same-store sales (SSS).

The company’s Middle East operations also logged robust growth, with a 23% jump in revenue, reaching ₹840 Crore against ₹683 Crore in the previous corresponding quarter. However, it recorded marginal growth in its PAT (Profit After Tax) at ₹15 Crore in Q3FY25.

