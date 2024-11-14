|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|15 Oct 2024
|Kalyan Jewellers India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Q2 Unaudited Results Financial Results for the Quarter & Half Year Ended on 30th September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|1 Aug 2024
|12 Jul 2024
|Kalyan Jewellers India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Q1 unaudited results. Financial Results Q1 - FY25 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 May 2024
|12 Apr 2024
|Kalyan Jewellers India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited financial results for the year ended 31st March 2024 Kalyan Jewellers India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Update on board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.04.2024) Results FY 2024 & Final Dividend appointment of auditor (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Mar 2024
|12 Mar 2024
|Re appointment of MD & Whole time Directors subject to the approval of shareholders
|Board Meeting
|31 Jan 2024
|9 Jan 2024
|Kalyan Jewellers India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Q3 unaudited results. Q3 Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 31/01/2024)
In H1 FY25, the company's (India) standalone revenue was ₹9,914 Crore, up more than 34% from ₹7,395 Crore in H1 of the previous fiscal year.Read More
In the Middle East, Kalyan Jewellers saw a revenue increase of around 24% over the same period in the previous fiscal year.Read More
In the first quarter of this fiscal, EBITDA climbed by 16.5% to ₹376.1 Crore, up from ₹322.8 Crore in the previous year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, ITC, Kalyan Jewellers, etc.Read More
In comparison to the same period previous year, the company reported a 27% increase in revenue. During the quarter, Kalyan's revenue in the India business increased by 29%Read More
