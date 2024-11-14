iifl-logo-icon 1
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd Board Meeting

527.4
(-4.99%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:29:59 AM

Kalyan Jewellers CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 202415 Oct 2024
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Q2 Unaudited Results Financial Results for the Quarter & Half Year Ended on 30th September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)
Board Meeting1 Aug 202412 Jul 2024
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Q1 unaudited results. Financial Results Q1 - FY25 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)
Board Meeting10 May 202412 Apr 2024
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited financial results for the year ended 31st March 2024 Kalyan Jewellers India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Update on board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.04.2024) Results FY 2024 & Final Dividend appointment of auditor (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.05.2024)
Board Meeting12 Mar 202412 Mar 2024
Re appointment of MD & Whole time Directors subject to the approval of shareholders
Board Meeting31 Jan 20249 Jan 2024
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Q3 unaudited results. Q3 Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 31/01/2024)

Kalyan Jewellers: Related News

Kalyan Jewellers logs 32% y-o-y jump in H1FY25 revenue

Kalyan Jewellers logs 32% y-o-y jump in H1FY25 revenue

14 Nov 2024|09:31 AM

In H1 FY25, the company's (India) standalone revenue was ₹9,914 Crore, up more than 34% from ₹7,395 Crore in H1 of the previous fiscal year.

Read More
Kalyan Jewellers logs 39% y-o-y growth in Indian business

Kalyan Jewellers logs 39% y-o-y growth in Indian business

7 Oct 2024|11:32 AM

In the Middle East, Kalyan Jewellers saw a revenue increase of around 24% over the same period in the previous fiscal year.

Read More
Kalyan Jewellers reports 24% y-o-y jump in Q1 net profit

Kalyan Jewellers reports 24% y-o-y jump in Q1 net profit

2 Aug 2024|11:19 AM

In the first quarter of this fiscal, EBITDA climbed by 16.5% to ₹376.1 Crore, up from ₹322.8 Crore in the previous year.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd August 2024

2 Aug 2024|08:36 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, ITC, Kalyan Jewellers, etc.

Read More
Kalyan Jewellers Sets Sights on US Market

Kalyan Jewellers Sets Sights on US Market

5 Jul 2024|01:50 PM

In comparison to the same period previous year, the company reported a 27% increase in revenue. During the quarter, Kalyan's revenue in the India business increased by 29%

Read More
Read More

