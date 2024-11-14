|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|10 May 2024
|9 Aug 2024
|10 Aug 2024
|1.2
|12
|Final
|The Board has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 1.20 (12%) per equity share of Rs.10 each for the financial year ended March, 31, 2024.
In H1 FY25, the company's (India) standalone revenue was ₹9,914 Crore, up more than 34% from ₹7,395 Crore in H1 of the previous fiscal year.Read More
In the Middle East, Kalyan Jewellers saw a revenue increase of around 24% over the same period in the previous fiscal year.Read More
In the first quarter of this fiscal, EBITDA climbed by 16.5% to ₹376.1 Crore, up from ₹322.8 Crore in the previous year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, ITC, Kalyan Jewellers, etc.Read More
In comparison to the same period previous year, the company reported a 27% increase in revenue. During the quarter, Kalyan's revenue in the India business increased by 29%Read More
