|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|17 Aug 2024
|22 Jul 2024
|Intimation of 16th Annual General Meeting of the Company - August 17, 2024 Proceedings of the 16th Annual General Meeting held on August 17, 2024 Appointment of Statutory Auditors (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.08.2024)
In H1 FY25, the company's (India) standalone revenue was ₹9,914 Crore, up more than 34% from ₹7,395 Crore in H1 of the previous fiscal year.Read More
In the Middle East, Kalyan Jewellers saw a revenue increase of around 24% over the same period in the previous fiscal year.Read More
In the first quarter of this fiscal, EBITDA climbed by 16.5% to ₹376.1 Crore, up from ₹322.8 Crore in the previous year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, ITC, Kalyan Jewellers, etc.Read More
In comparison to the same period previous year, the company reported a 27% increase in revenue. During the quarter, Kalyan's revenue in the India business increased by 29%Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.