Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd Summary

Kalyan Jewellers India Limited was originally formed as a sole proprietorship under the name of Kalyan Jewellers at Thrissur in 1993. Thereafter, the sole proprietorship was converted into a Partnership Firm under the name of Kalyan Jewellers on 04 May 2006. Subsequently, the name of the Partnership Firm changed from Kalyan Jewellers to Kalyan Jewellers TSK in the year 2008. The Partnership Firm was thereafter converted into a Private Limited Company on 29 January 2009. The name of the Company was further changed to Kalyan Jewellers India Limited upon conversion to a Public Limited Company on 15 June 2016.The Company is one of the largest jewellery companies in India, founded by Mr. T. S. Kalyanaraman. The Company is engaged in design, manufacture, and sell a wide range of gold, studded and other jewellery products across various price points ranging from jewellery for special occasions, such as weddings, which is the highest selling product category, to daily-wear jewellery. During the FY 2013, pursuant to scheme of amalgamation sanctioned by the High Court of Kerala on 18 September 2012, between the Company and Kalyan Jewellers Salem Private Limited, in the ratio of 55 Equity Shares of the Company for every 50 equity shares of Kalyan Jewellers Salem Private Limited, 14,161,917 Equity Shares allotted to Mr. T.S. Kalyanaraman, 7,852,894 Equity Shares allotted to Mr. T.K. Seetharam, 4,668,042 Equity Shares allotted to Mr. T.K. Ramesh, 786 Equity Shares allotted to Ms. N.V. Ramadevi, 786 Equity Shares allotted to Ms. Maya Ramakrishnan,786 Equity Shares allotted to Ms. Deepa Harikrishnan,and 786 Equity Shares allotted to Ms. T.K. Radhika.As on 31 March 2021, the company has one domestic and eight overseas subsidiaries.In FY 2021, the Company launched 18 new stores. In June 2022, it opened first franchise store. It opened 124 jewellery showrooms in India and 30 showrooms in the Middle East.As at March 31, 2023, the Company opened 149 showrooms in India and 33 showrooms in the Middle East, taking the total count to 182 showrooms. It opened over 28 net showrooms (including Candere) across India and in the Middle East in FY23.