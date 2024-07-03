iifl-logo-icon 1
General Insurance Corporation of India Share Price

438.8
(-4.13%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:59:57 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open459
  • Day's High459.9
  • 52 Wk High525.5
  • Prev. Close457.7
  • Day's Low437.65
  • 52 Wk Low 297.1
  • Turnover (lac)3,768.81
  • P/E11.39
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value312.88
  • EPS40.23
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)76,983.07
  • Div. Yield2.18
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

General Insurance Corporation of India KEY RATIOS

Sector

Insurance

Open

459

Prev. Close

457.7

Turnover(Lac.)

3,768.81

Day's High

459.9

Day's Low

437.65

52 Week's High

525.5

52 Week's Low

297.1

Book Value

312.88

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

76,983.07

P/E

11.39

EPS

40.23

Divi. Yield

2.18

General Insurance Corporation of India Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 10

Record Date: 11 Sep, 2024

arrow

General Insurance Corporation of India NEWS AND UPDATE

Top 10 stocks for today – 5th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 5th September, 2024

5 Sep 2024|09:10 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Suzlon Energy, Century Textiles & Industries.

GIC Re Shares Plunge on Government Share Sale

GIC Re Shares Plunge on Government Share Sale

4 Sep 2024|11:17 AM

Non-retail investors who put bids on Wednesday and prefer to carry over their unallotted bids to the next day will be able to revise them.

General Insurance Corporation of India SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:18 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 82.39%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 82.39%

Non-Promoter- 15.05%

Institutions: 15.05%

Non-Institutions: 2.55%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

General Insurance Corporation of India FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

877.2

877.2

2,533.24

2,455.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

51,117.91

41,099.59

30,780.03

27,748.3

Net Worth

51,995.11

41,976.79

33,313.27

30,203.5

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

42,883.86

29,774.45

18,179.99

yoy growth (%)

44.02

63.77

Raw materials

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

Employee costs

-102.57

-96.43

-85.99

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

3,668.25

3,623.85

2,956.5

Depreciation

-7.4

-9.68

-9.57

Tax paid

-434.67

-496.18

-108.11

Working capital

-3,318.41

-2,409.38

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

44.02

63.77

Op profit growth

0.94

28.99

EBIT growth

1.24

22.57

Net profit growth

3.38

9.8

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

33,704.72

35,973.53

39,556.83

39,984.66

44,351.02

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

33,704.72

35,973.53

39,556.83

39,984.66

44,351.02

Other Operating Income

11,670.22

10,664.76

9,627.38

8,822.52

7,146.88

Other Income

1,181.93

1,112.18

555.1

-212.81

600.54

General Insurance Corporation of India Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Life Insurance Corporation of India

LICI

908.4

13.925,74,689.297,620.861.11,19,900.99152.76

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd

SBILIFE

1,447.7

66.421,44,897.06529.420.1920,266.1162.25

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd

HDFCLIFE

623

79.471,34,130.38432.990.3216,569.772.38

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd

ICICIPRULI

673.6

110.8797,421.59251.720.0910,754.2179.86

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd

ICICIGI

1,838.2

40.8590,902.76693.950.65,025.57275.07

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT General Insurance Corporation of India

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Nominee (Govt)

Maruthi Prasad Tangirala

Independent Non Exe. Director

Manimekhalai A

Independent Non Exe. Director

T Siva Kumar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Priya Bhushan Sharma

Independent Non Exe. Director

Vinita Kumari

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Suresh Savaliya

Chairman & Managing Director

N. Ramaswamy

Executive Director

Hitesh Joshi

Executive Director

RADHIKA C S

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by General Insurance Corporation of India

Summary

General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC Re) is the leader in the Indian reinsurance market. It leads many of the domestic companies treaty programmes and facultative placements. Internationally, GIC Re is an effective reinsurance partner for the Afro-Asian region, leading the reinsurance programmes of several insurance companies in the Middle East and North Africa and SAARC countries. It has offices in London, Dubai, Kuala Lumpur and a representative office in Moscow. The Corporation provides reinsurance across many key business lines including property, motor, agriculture, marine, engineering, aviation, health, liability.GIC Re was a wholly-owned company of Government of India until its Initial Public Offer (IPO) in October 2017. GIC Re was listed on the bourses on 25 October 2017. The IPO was a combination of a fresh issue of 1.75-crore shares totaling up to Rs 1568.6 crore at the upper price band and offer for sale of 10.75-crore shares by Union government totaling up to Rs 9804 crore at the upper price band of Rs 912 per share. After the IPO, Government of Indias holding in GIC Re declined to 85.78%. General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC) was incorporated at Mumbai on November 22, 1972 as a Private Limited Company. The Corporation was converted into a Public Limited Company with effect from March 7, 2016. The Corporation is registered with IRDAI for carrying on reinsurance business pursuant to the registration certificate dated April 2, 2001.GIC was formed for t
Company FAQs

What is the General Insurance Corporation of India share price today?

The General Insurance Corporation of India shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹438.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of General Insurance Corporation of India?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of General Insurance Corporation of India is ₹76983.07 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of General Insurance Corporation of India?

The PE and PB ratios of General Insurance Corporation of India is 11.39 and 1.43 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of General Insurance Corporation of India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a General Insurance Corporation of India stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of General Insurance Corporation of India is ₹297.1 and ₹525.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of General Insurance Corporation of India?

General Insurance Corporation of India's CAGR for 5 Years at 13.57%, 3 Years at 48.38%, 1 Year at 47.34%, 6 Month at 18.65%, 3 Month at 19.35% and 1 Month at 12.55%.

What is the shareholding pattern of General Insurance Corporation of India?

The shareholding pattern of General Insurance Corporation of India is as follows:
Promoters - 82.40 %
Institutions - 15.05 %
Public - 2.55 %

QUICKLINKS FOR General Insurance Corporation of India

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

