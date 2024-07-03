Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorInsurance
Open₹459
Prev. Close₹457.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹3,768.81
Day's High₹459.9
Day's Low₹437.65
52 Week's High₹525.5
52 Week's Low₹297.1
Book Value₹312.88
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)76,983.07
P/E11.39
EPS40.23
Divi. Yield2.18
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Suzlon Energy, Century Textiles & Industries.Read More
Non-retail investors who put bids on Wednesday and prefer to carry over their unallotted bids to the next day will be able to revise them.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
877.2
877.2
2,533.24
2,455.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
51,117.91
41,099.59
30,780.03
27,748.3
Net Worth
51,995.11
41,976.79
33,313.27
30,203.5
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
42,883.86
29,774.45
18,179.99
yoy growth (%)
44.02
63.77
Raw materials
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
Employee costs
-102.57
-96.43
-85.99
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
3,668.25
3,623.85
2,956.5
Depreciation
-7.4
-9.68
-9.57
Tax paid
-434.67
-496.18
-108.11
Working capital
-3,318.41
-2,409.38
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
44.02
63.77
Op profit growth
0.94
28.99
EBIT growth
1.24
22.57
Net profit growth
3.38
9.8
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
33,704.72
35,973.53
39,556.83
39,984.66
44,351.02
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
33,704.72
35,973.53
39,556.83
39,984.66
44,351.02
Other Operating Income
11,670.22
10,664.76
9,627.38
8,822.52
7,146.88
Other Income
1,181.93
1,112.18
555.1
-212.81
600.54
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Life Insurance Corporation of India
LICI
908.4
|13.92
|5,74,689.29
|7,620.86
|1.1
|1,19,900.99
|152.76
SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd
SBILIFE
1,447.7
|66.42
|1,44,897.06
|529.42
|0.19
|20,266.1
|162.25
HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd
HDFCLIFE
623
|79.47
|1,34,130.38
|432.99
|0.32
|16,569.7
|72.38
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd
ICICIPRULI
673.6
|110.87
|97,421.59
|251.72
|0.09
|10,754.21
|79.86
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd
ICICIGI
1,838.2
|40.85
|90,902.76
|693.95
|0.6
|5,025.57
|275.07
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Nominee (Govt)
Maruthi Prasad Tangirala
Independent Non Exe. Director
Manimekhalai A
Independent Non Exe. Director
T Siva Kumar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Priya Bhushan Sharma
Independent Non Exe. Director
Vinita Kumari
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Suresh Savaliya
Chairman & Managing Director
N. Ramaswamy
Executive Director
Hitesh Joshi
Executive Director
RADHIKA C S
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by General Insurance Corporation of India
Summary
General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC Re) is the leader in the Indian reinsurance market. It leads many of the domestic companies treaty programmes and facultative placements. Internationally, GIC Re is an effective reinsurance partner for the Afro-Asian region, leading the reinsurance programmes of several insurance companies in the Middle East and North Africa and SAARC countries. It has offices in London, Dubai, Kuala Lumpur and a representative office in Moscow. The Corporation provides reinsurance across many key business lines including property, motor, agriculture, marine, engineering, aviation, health, liability.GIC Re was a wholly-owned company of Government of India until its Initial Public Offer (IPO) in October 2017. GIC Re was listed on the bourses on 25 October 2017. The IPO was a combination of a fresh issue of 1.75-crore shares totaling up to Rs 1568.6 crore at the upper price band and offer for sale of 10.75-crore shares by Union government totaling up to Rs 9804 crore at the upper price band of Rs 912 per share. After the IPO, Government of Indias holding in GIC Re declined to 85.78%. General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC) was incorporated at Mumbai on November 22, 1972 as a Private Limited Company. The Corporation was converted into a Public Limited Company with effect from March 7, 2016. The Corporation is registered with IRDAI for carrying on reinsurance business pursuant to the registration certificate dated April 2, 2001.GIC was formed for t
Read More
The General Insurance Corporation of India shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹438.8 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of General Insurance Corporation of India is ₹76983.07 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of General Insurance Corporation of India is 11.39 and 1.43 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a General Insurance Corporation of India stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of General Insurance Corporation of India is ₹297.1 and ₹525.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
General Insurance Corporation of India's CAGR for 5 Years at 13.57%, 3 Years at 48.38%, 1 Year at 47.34%, 6 Month at 18.65%, 3 Month at 19.35% and 1 Month at 12.55%.
