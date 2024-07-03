Summary

General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC Re) is the leader in the Indian reinsurance market. It leads many of the domestic companies treaty programmes and facultative placements. Internationally, GIC Re is an effective reinsurance partner for the Afro-Asian region, leading the reinsurance programmes of several insurance companies in the Middle East and North Africa and SAARC countries. It has offices in London, Dubai, Kuala Lumpur and a representative office in Moscow. The Corporation provides reinsurance across many key business lines including property, motor, agriculture, marine, engineering, aviation, health, liability.GIC Re was a wholly-owned company of Government of India until its Initial Public Offer (IPO) in October 2017. GIC Re was listed on the bourses on 25 October 2017. The IPO was a combination of a fresh issue of 1.75-crore shares totaling up to Rs 1568.6 crore at the upper price band and offer for sale of 10.75-crore shares by Union government totaling up to Rs 9804 crore at the upper price band of Rs 912 per share. After the IPO, Government of Indias holding in GIC Re declined to 85.78%. General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC) was incorporated at Mumbai on November 22, 1972 as a Private Limited Company. The Corporation was converted into a Public Limited Company with effect from March 7, 2016. The Corporation is registered with IRDAI for carrying on reinsurance business pursuant to the registration certificate dated April 2, 2001.GIC was formed for t

Read More