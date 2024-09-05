General Insurance Corporation of India Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
877.2
877.2
2,533.24
2,455.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
51,117.91
41,099.59
30,780.03
27,748.3
Net Worth
51,995.11
41,976.79
33,313.27
30,203.5
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
51,995.11
41,976.79
33,313.27
30,203.5
Fixed Assets
287.08
294.27
170.37
169.28
Intangible Assets
Investments
1,31,424.69
1,10,682.93
1,01,105.51
91,095.59
Deferred Tax Asset Net
684.47
600.14
36.69
18.33
Networking Capital
-1,04,790.01
-92,884.85
-89,082.42
-79,373.8
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
21,500.69
22,262.97
22,491.68
25,083.93
Sundry Creditors
-133.95
-93.54
-85.06
-81.24
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1,26,156.75
-1,15,054.28
-1,11,489.04
-1,04,376.49
Cash
24,388.88
23,284.29
21,083.12
18,294.09
Total Assets
51,995.11
41,976.78
33,313.27
30,203.49
