|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
44.7
62.69
Op profit growth
1.89
48.82
EBIT growth
-3.7
26.18
Net profit growth
-14.33
21.7
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
5.25
7.45
8.15
EBIT margin
8.38
12.6
16.25
Net profit margin
7.26
12.27
16.4
RoCE
16.38
12.15
RoNW
3.54
2.95
RoA
3.54
2.95
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
36.42
7.61
6
Dividend per share
13.5
2.33
1.26
Cash EPS
35.76
8.51
6.99
Book value per share
275.36
46.93
97.38
Valuation ratios
P/E
10
P/CEPS
10.18
P/B
1.32
EV/EBIDTA
13.65
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
37.64
0
21.54
Tax payout
-11.98
-13.15
-3.62
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
0
0
Inventory days
0
0
Creditor days
-1.39
-1.2
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1,580.5
-2,328.53
-2,300.7
Net debt / equity
-0.59
-0.6
-0.23
Net debt / op. profit
-6.27
-5.48
-6.52
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.24
-0.33
-0.49
Other costs
-94.5
-92.2
-91.35
