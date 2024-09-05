Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

General Insurance Corporation Of Indiahas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Corporation is scheduled to be held on 12th November 2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Corporation for the period ended on 30th September 2024 and transact any other matter which the Board may deem fit. This is also to inform you that due to the Board Meeting as aforesaid Trading Window in respect to dealing with shares of the Corporation have been closed for designated persons as per the Corporations insider trading code and will reopen from expiry of forty-eight hours after the announcement of the above financial results. The above is pursuant to the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 applicable statutory provisions and for your information. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 12th November 2024 is enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 16 Oct 2024 16 Oct 2024

Intimation is enclosed

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

General Insurance Corporation Of Indiahas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Corporation for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 and any other matter which the Board may deem fit. Intimation for financial results enclosed (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/08/2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 17 May 2024

General Insurance Corporation Of Indiahas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter/year ended March 31 2024; 2. To consider and recommend Dividend on the equity shares of the Corporation for the financial year 2023-24 if any; 3. To transact any other matter which the Board may deem fit. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 28th May 2024 is enclosed (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 15 Apr 2024 5 Apr 2024

General Insurance Corporation Of Indiahas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation enclosed 1. We wish to inform you that the Board in meeting held today have considered and approved the appointment of Shri V. Balkrishna, GM as CFO & KMP Personnel of the Corporation in place of Smt. Jayashree Ranade, GM, CFO & KMP of the Corporation, who will be retiring from the service on 30.04.2024. The appointment shall be effective from 01.05.2024 i.e. date of taking charge of the office. His terms of appointment have been recommended by Audit Committee & Nomination and Remuneration Committee & approved by the Board. His Brief profile is enclosed. there is no need to provide reason and resignation letter regarding retirement of Smt. Jayashree Ranade, CFO and KMP, since she is retiring from the service and the change is not due to resignation. 2. This is to inform you that KFin Technologies Limited is appointed as RTA effective from 01.04.2024. In this respect we had earlier informed vide letter dated 31.10.2023, about the extension of the term since appointment of RTA was in process. Intimation enclosed (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/04/2024)

Board Meeting 7 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024