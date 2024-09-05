Outcome of Board Meeting held on 28th May 2024 is enclosed In accordance with Regulation 30 and the relevant schedule & Regulation 43 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Board has recommended dividend of Rs. 10 per equity share on the Face Value of Rs. 5 each (i.e. 200% of paid-up equity share capital), for the Financial Year 2023-24